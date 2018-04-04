Missing Teeth Can Be Skillfully Replaced By Prosthodontists

"Just as you would see an orthodontist to straighten your teeth, you should see a prosthodontist to replace missing teeth," said Dr. Elaine Torres-Melendez, a board-certified prosthodontist in Pennsylvania.

Prosthodontists specialize in the restoration and replacement of missing or damaged teeth. They utilize prosthetic solutions including dental implants, dentures, crowns, and veneers to help patients improve their oral health and quality of life. Missing any number of teeth, known as edentulism, puts you at a much greater risk for a variety of medical conditions, making tooth replacement essential.

"With three years of additional training beyond dental school, prosthodontists are prepared for even the most complex oral health issues related to missing teeth," said Dr. Avinash Bidra, prosthodontic program director at the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine. "Whether you need to replace one tooth, or many, a prosthodontist works with you every step of the way, from consultation to follow-up care, to restore your smile and confidence."

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), which is recognized by the American Dental Association as the organization for the specialty of prosthodontics, has organized National Prosthodontics Awareness Week (NPAW) to bring attention to the specialty. Prosthodontists around the country, and world, will be celebrating NPAW from April 8-14, 2018 as a way to promote good oral health habits and highlight the importance of replacing missing teeth.

For more information, and to find a prosthodontist near you, visit GoToAPro.org.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the only ADA recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics. The ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

