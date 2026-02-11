Mission & Story Redefines Executive Authority, Reputation Management, and Corporate Affairs as Preeminent Firm Marks One-Year Anniversary

The Nation's Only Strategic Communications Firm Integrating Newsroom Instincts and Executive Branch Strategy Marks First Year of Proven Strategic Rigor

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mission & Story, the nation's only strategic communications firm led by an Emmy® Award-winning CNN producer and presidential appointee, marks its first anniversary. Since its launch, the firm has disrupted the traditional communications landscape by navigating high-stakes communications for C-suite leaders.

In an era of asymmetric risk and fragmented media matched only by the pace of the modern world, Mission & Story has filled a critical gap in the market. The firm offers a signature methodology of breaking newsroom instincts and Executive Branch discipline to equip leaders with the strategic blueprint necessary to navigate complex environments and proactively lead the conversations that define industry, cultural, and policy arenas.

Over the past 12 months, Mission & Story has built an unshakable foundation by delivering results for a sophisticated roster of clients. The firm has been invited into high-stakes rooms to provide strategic counsel to aspiring national leaders, mission-driven organizations, and specialized enterprises, cementing its position as the essential partner for those who require an unrivaled competitive edge in the current information environment.

"I launched Mission & Story with a singular conviction: the highest levels of leadership deserve more than the guessing game that traditional firms offer," said Mission & Story CEO and Chief Strategist Rachael Shackelford Dussuau. "We combine experience in high-stakes environments at the highest levels of media and government to give our clients an edge other firms simply can't deliver. Our team comes to every table with a breaking news mentality, acting decisively, staying sharp, and placing our clients where they need to be: on the stage and in headlines, policymaking circles, and the public's mind. Operating at the forefront of change, our expertise helps executives lead industries, build movements, and shape the world."

In its first year, Mission & Story has:

As Mission & Story enters its second year, it remains committed to replacing uncertainty with battle-tested strategies that were sharpened in the country's most demanding rooms to help clients command the narrative and shape the outcome.

About Mission & Story

Mission & Story is the preeminent executive authority, reputation, and corporate affairs firm. It is the only firm in the country led by an Emmy® Award-winning CNN producer and a Presidential Appointee who directed communications for two federal agencies. By applying the pace of a national newsroom and the rigor of high-level government communications to the private and non-profit sectors, the firm equips visionary leaders with the strategic blueprint necessary to command the public square and drive the most important conversations. https://www.missionandstory.com/

