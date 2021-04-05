Mission Accomplished: WebSafety Acquires VeriDetx Inc.

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: VDXI). WebSafety announced today that the company has successfully completed the acquisition of VeriDetx Inc.

VeriDetx Inc. is a fast-growing purveyor of walk-through disinfecting booths that take the temperature of anyone entering them; verifies their identity; time stamps their arrival; detects the presence or absence of a mask; collects and analyzes relevant data; sounds alerts when conditions are not met; and kills germs on clothing or exposed areas with a proprietary, FDA/EPA approved, OSHA compliant "dry fog" in a matter of seconds.

"The acquisition of VeriDetx promises to speed the growth of our company and give a shot in the arm to local economies by allaying fears and restoring confidence" stated Rowland Day, CEO and Founder of WebSafety. "I believe that our combined companies have the skills, knowledge, talent, and resources to build a brand that will have a claim on the attention of people around the world," he added.

Jerry Astor, Founder and CEO of VeriDetx stated, "Our goal is to protect workers against the threat posed by Covid 19 and other deadly pathogens and to ensure the safety and security of the workplace, be it a school, church, hospital, hotel, nursing home or convention center." Mr. Astor went on to say: "The merging of WebSafety and VeriDetx represents an important step is reaching our goals and objectives and building a brand that is recognizable and respected."

About VeriDetx Corp (Formerly WebSafety)

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

About Veridetx, Inc. (www.veridetx.com)

VeriDetx Inc. (www.veridetx.com ) markets a broad line of proprietary walk-through disinfecting booths and sanitizers. Safe, practical, effective and affordable the products offer a first line of defense against bacteria, viruses, and fungi

