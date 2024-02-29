Mission Bancorp Announces Daniele Beasley's Retirement from the Board of Directors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), announces the retirement of Daniele Beasley from the Board of Directors. Beasley joined the board in 2021 and has been source of great insight and leadership. Mission Bancorp thanks her for time and expertise, and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

About Mission Bancorp and Mission Bank

With $1.7 billion in assets, Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and is the holding company of four wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, Mission Community Development, LLC, and Nosbig 88, Inc. Mission Bank has eight Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Ventura, and Visalia, California. Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank. By including the foregoing website address, Mission Bancorp does not intend to, and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.

SOURCE Mission Bank