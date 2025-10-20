Mission Bancorp Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Earnings of $8.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2025, an Increase of 10% Year Over Year. Annualized Noninterest-Bearing and Total Deposit Growth of Over 20%.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $8.6 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $7.8 million, or $2.79 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income available to common shareholders of $3.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

"We are proud to report a record quarter, with earnings of $8.6 million," said A.J. Antongiovanni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Bancorp. "At a time when the industry is facing headwinds in terms of growing deposits and loans, our relationship-driven banking model continues to prove successful, with loan growth at an annualized rate of 18%, noninterest-bearing and total deposits growing 22% and 25%, respectively.  Additionally, our net interest margin has grown as deposit costs have decreased, and we move funds out of cash and short-term investments into loans. Credit has been stable, although we proceed with caution as unemployment and inflation continue to trend upward.  Thank you to our customers and to our hard-working team, it is their partnership that has led the Company to these groundbreaking results."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Gross loans increased by $171.8 million, or 13.8%, to $1.42 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2024, and increased by $61.0 million, or 4.5%, compared to June 30, 2025, balances.

  • Total deposits increased by $121.3 million, or 7.5%, to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared with $1.61 billion a year earlier, and increased by $100.9 million, or 6.2%, from $1.63 billion as of June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $671.3 million and represent 38.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025.

  • The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans declined from 1.53% as of September 30, 2024, to 1.47% as of September 30, 2025.

  • Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.05% of total gross loans as of September 30, 2025, up from 0.03% as of September 30, 2024.

  • The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of September 30, 2025, was 11.29%, compared to 11.41% as of September 30, 2024.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $8.6 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, compared with $3.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders was $7.8 million, or $2.79 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders increased $5.5 million, or 175.4%, compared to the linked quarter, and by $0.8 million, or 10.1%, compared to the same prior year period.

Notable variances compared to the linked quarter include a decrease in non-interest expense which was primarily driven by one-time, non-recurring charges recognized in the linked quarter, along with an increase in net interest income, and a decrease in credit loss expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, an increase in net interest income and a decrease in non-interest expense was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $20.0 million, or 4.27%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $18.2 million, or a net interest margin of 4.31%, for the same period a year earlier, and $18.1 million, or a net interest margin of 4.07%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income increased by $1.8 million, or 9.8%, compared to the same prior year period, primarily driven by growth in the Company's loan portfolio and a marginal rise in yields on loans. Loan interest income and fee accretion increased by $2.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by lower interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities. Additionally, interest expense increased $0.3 million compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to average balance growth in interest-bearing transaction accounts, partially offset by lower rates paid for deposits and lower average balances and rates paid for subordinated debentures.

Net interest income increased by $1.9 million, or 10.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans. Interest income on loans increased $1.9 million, for the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to both growth in average quarterly balances and an increase in loan yields. Interest expense increased marginally, compared to the linked quarter, due to increased average balances on interest-bearing transaction accounts, largely offset by lower rates paid for deposits and lower average balances and rates paid for subordinated debentures.

The net interest margin was 4.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.31% for the same prior year period, and 4.07% for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. During the past year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and asset yields have declined 25 basis points and 15 basis points, respectively, contributing to the year-over-year 4 basis point decline in the quarterly net interest margin. The Federal Reserve began lowering rates in the latter half of 2024 and resumed rate cuts in September of 2025, impacting the shorter end of the yield curve and reducing yields on interest-bearing deposits in other banks as well as the Company's variable rate loans and investment securities. While deposit cost pressures have begun to ease, the growth in interest-bearing deposits has marginally compressed net interest margin.

The 20 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, primarily reflects robust loan growth that outpaced the growth in interest-bearing deposits, along with a higher yield on loans. The margin was further supported by a decline in interest-bearing deposit costs and benefited from the first full quarter of interest expense savings following the repayment of subordinated debentures. The significant growth in the loan portfolio and continued demand are expected to help mitigate the impact of recent rate reductions on net interest margin.

The yield on loans increased 2 basis points to 6.57%, while the yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities decreased by 103 basis points to 4.42%, and by 44 basis points to 3.88%, respectively, compared to the same prior year period. Additionally, average balances on loans increased $136.8 million, or 11.0%, average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks increased $23.1 million, or 12.0%, and average balances on investment securities increased $14.1 million, or 6.0%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 22 basis points to 2.90%, while the average balances of interest-bearing deposits increased $127.0 million, or 13.6%. The cost of subordinated debentures decreased 76 basis points to 4.11%, and average balances decreased $9.9 million, or 45.4%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the yield on loans increased by 18 basis points to 6.57%, while the yield on investment securities and interest earning deposits in other banks decreased by 10 basis points to 3.88%, and 4 basis points to 4.42%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Average balances on loans increased $68.3 million, or 5.20%, average balances on investment securities increased $1.4 million, or 0.58%, and average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks increased $1.7 million, or 0.81%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 2.90%, while average balances on interest-bearing deposits increased $44.3 million, or 4.35%. The cost of subordinated debentures decreased 56 basis points to 4.11%, and average balances decreased $5.4 million, or 31.0%, reflecting the first full quarter benefit in interest expense savings following the repayment of subordinated debentures.

The cost of funds was 1.82% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to 1.93%, for the same prior year period, and an 8 basis point decrease compared to 1.90%, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in the Company's cost of funds is generally attributable to recent Federal Reserve rate cuts, lowering the short-term rate environment which has led to deposit cost pressure and competition relief experienced over the past couple of years. The Bank has continued to grow its total deposit accounts through both new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing relationships over the past year. At the same time, our clients have continued to optimize the proportion of their operating account balances versus interest-bearing account balances.

The Company holds two pay-fixed, receive floating, interest rate swap contracts with notional balances totaling $108 million to hedge against rising rates on a portion of its fixed rate loan and investment securities portfolios. Combined, interest rate swap contracts generated an additional $0.1 million in interest income in both the third quarter of 2025 and the linked quarter, compared to $0.4 million for the third quarter of the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

A $0.5 million provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.8 million for the linked quarter, and $0.4 million for the same period a year ago. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for loan growth and changes in macro-economic conditions, which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which have remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, relatively unchanged when compared to the linked quarter, and decreased $0.6 million, or 24.8%, compared to $2.5 million for the same period a year earlier. Compared to the linked quarter, an increase in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans and a decrease in the loss on sale of securities, offset a decline in Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income. When compared to the same prior year period, the decrease was primarily due to a $0.7 million decline in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased by $5.6 million, or 38.0%, to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $14.7 million for the linked quarter, and decreased marginally by $0.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to $9.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The decrease in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to a $5.2 million decrease in other expenses primarily due to non-recurring charges recorded during the linked quarter; furthermore, a $0.5 million decrease in professional services, associated with reduced legal expenses, was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in salaries and benefits expense, reflecting higher base compensation expense.

The marginal decrease in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period a year ago, was primarily due to a $0.5 million decrease in professional services, associated with reduced legal expenses, which was largely offset by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits expense, primarily driven by higher base compensation expense and associated payroll taxes, incentive compensation costs, and group insurance costs, which was partially offset by higher deferred salary loan origination costs and lower bank owned life insurance accruals.

Operating Efficiency

The Company's operating efficiency ratio decreased to 41.7% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 44.7% for the third quarter of 2024, and 73.8% for the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 1.86% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.08% for the third quarter of 2024, and 3.15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $1.3 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 29.6%, compared to 28.9% for the same period a year ago, and 29.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. 

Asset and Equity Returns

The return on average equity for the third quarter of 2025 was 16.7%, down from 17.4% for the same prior year period, and up from 6.28% for the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.77%, unchanged from the same prior year period, and up from 0.67% for the linked quarter.

The decline in the quarterly return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same prior year period, is primarily attributable to the growth in average equity outpacing the growth in quarterly net income. Average equity grew 14.6%, compared to the same prior year period, while quarterly net income grew 10.1%.

The rise in quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, was driven by elevated net interest income and the return to normalized non-interest expense levels after non-recurring charges recorded during the linked quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $136.0 million, or 7.4%, to $1.97 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024, and increased by $108.0 million, or 5.8%, compared to June 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $51.6 million, or 16.9%, to $253.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to the same prior year period, and increased by $51.8 million, or 25.7%, compared to June 30, 2025.

The decrease in the Company's cash position over the last year reflects robust loan growth and increased investment security balances, which outpaced strong deposit growth and earnings. The increase in the Company's cash position over the past quarter reflects robust deposit growth and earnings, which outpaced strong loan growth.

Investment securities increased by $14.0 million or 6.0%, to $248.1 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $234.1 million as of September 30, 2024, and decreased by $2.1 million, or 0.8%, compared to $250.2 million as of June 30, 2025. The increase in the investment securities portfolio over the past year primarily reflects the deployment of excess liquidity into new, higher yielding securities, to supplement robust lending demand, net of repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio. The decrease in the investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, reflects normal repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio, net of a decline in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes during the quarter.

Loans increased by $171.8 million, or 13.8%, to $1.42 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024, and increased by $61.0 million, or 4.5%, compared to June 30, 2025. Loan growth during the last year has been diversified across the portfolio, with notable growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, multi-family, and loans secured by farmland, which were partially offset by the contraction in owner occupied commercial real estate loans. Loan growth during the last quarter was concentrated in construction and land development non-owner and owner occupied commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans.

Total deposits increased by $121.3 million, or 7.5%, to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2024, and increased by $100.9 million, or 6.2%, compared to June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $43.9 million, or 7.0%, during the last year, and increased by $35.8 million, or 5.6%, since June 30, 2025. The increase in deposits over the past year reflects an increase in average balances among existing customers, a lower account closure ratio, and stable growth in new account openings. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 38.8% of total deposits on September 30, 2025.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repaid $10 million of subordinated debentures at the end of their fixed term on May 20, 2025, resulting in a year over year decline in subordinated debentures.

Total shareholders' equity was $211.7 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $27.0 million, or 14.6%, compared to September 30, 2024, and an increase of $12.4 million, or 6.2%, compared to June 30, 2025, primarily due to quarterly earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity was relatively stable year over year, as a $0.5 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the investment securities portfolio was partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the interest rate swap contracts. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity decreased by $3.6 million during the quarter due to a decline in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio. The change in the accumulated other comprehensive loss is primarily the result of movements in the fair market value of the investment securities portfolio attributable to interest rates and not related to credit quality.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

The ACL as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.47% as of September 30, 2025, from 1.50% as of June 30, 2025, and 1.53% as of September 30, 2024. The decline in the ACL as a percentage of gross loans over the last twelve months reflects the continued stable credit profile of the loan portfolio.

Nonperforming assets were $0.7 million as of September 30, 2025, down from $1.7 million as of June 30, 2025, and up from $0.4 million on September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.04% as of September 30, 2025, down from 0.09% as of June 30, 2025, and up from 0.02% as of September 30, 2024.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 11.29%, as of September 30, 2025, compared with the requirement of 9.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has decreased by 12 and 14 basis points, from 11.41% and 11.43%, as of the periods ended September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025, respectively. During the last year, earnings growth was outpaced by the combined impact of growth in average assets and dividends paid by the Bank to the Company, resulting in a decrease in the Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio compared to the prior year.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 28, 2025, the Company announced the extension of its plan Rule 10b5-1 (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $3.0 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan expired on April 24, 2025, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months, through October 23, 2025. The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.

During the third quarter of 2025 the Company repurchased 1,872 shares under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan at an average price of $93.73. Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 21,425 shares at an average price of $90.70.

About Mission Bancorp and Mission Bank

With $2.0 billion in assets, Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and is the holding company of three wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Mission Community Development, LLC. Mission Bank has eight Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Ventura, and Visalia, California. Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank. By including the foregoing website address, Mission Bancorp does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to ﬂuctuations in interest rates, inﬂation, rapid and/or unanticipated deposit withdrawals, the unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks in general, general and industry-specific changes in market conditions, investor reaction to industry developments, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reﬂect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances.

MISSION BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






























Variance






September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


09/25 - 06/25


09/25 - 09/24

Assets














Cash and due from banks


$                            45,853


$                            65,544


$                            46,596


$                            53,048


$              (19,691)


$                (7,195)


Interest earning deposits in other banks


207,788


136,287


246,872


252,204


71,501


(44,416)



Total cash and cash equivalents


253,641


201,831


293,468


305,252


51,810


(51,611)


Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days


490


490


490


490


-


-


Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value


248,109


250,199


244,922


234,146


(2,090)


13,963


Loans 



1,416,607


1,355,615


1,290,802


1,244,803


60,992


171,804


Allowance for credit losses


(20,799)


(20,332)


(19,423)


(19,022)


(467)


(1,777)


Loans, net


1,395,808


1,335,283


1,271,379


1,225,781


60,525


170,027


Premises and equipment, net


2,762


2,855


2,785


2,873


(93)


(111)


Bank owned life insurance


22,372


22,211


21,899


21,743


161


629


Deferred tax asset, net


15,027


16,595


16,364


13,909


(1,568)


1,118


Interest receivable and other assets


28,575


29,277


24,549


26,566


(702)


2,009

Total Assets


$                       1,966,784


$                       1,858,741


$                       1,875,856


$                       1,830,760


$              108,043


$              136,024

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity














Deposits















Noninterest-bearing demand


$                          671,285


$                          635,530


$                          646,129


$                          627,404


$                35,755


$                43,881



Interest bearing 


1,057,847


992,734


1,003,196


980,406


65,113


77,441




Total deposits


1,729,132


1,628,264


1,649,325


1,607,810


100,868


121,322



Other borrowings


-


-


-


-


-


-



Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs


11,977


11,966


21,934


21,916


11


(9,939)



Interest payable and other liabilities


13,929


19,183


15,111


16,249


(5,254)


(2,320)

Total Liabilities


1,755,038


1,659,413


1,686,370


1,645,975


95,625


109,063

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock


101,495


101,331


89,496


89,182


164


12,313



Retained earnings


125,444


116,806


118,248


110,583


8,638


14,861



Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(15,193)


(18,809)


(18,258)


(14,980)


3,616


(213)




Total shareholders' equity


211,746


199,328


189,486


184,785


12,418


26,961


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$                       1,966,784


$                       1,858,741


$                       1,875,856


$                       1,830,760


$              108,043


$              136,024

































SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans


306


355


452


501


(49)


(195)

MISSION BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)











































For the Three Months Ended 






For the Nine Months Ended








Variance



Variance





September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


09/25 - 06/25


09/25 - 09/24


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


09/25 - 09/24

Interest and Dividend Income


















Loans


$                             22,867


$                             20,920


$                             20,479


$                 1,947


$                 2,388


$                             64,321


$                             59,587


$                 4,734


Investment securities


2,430


2,449


2,541


(19)


(111)


7,213


7,584


(371)


Other


2,566


2,558


2,780


8


(214)


7,796


5,945


1,851



Total interest and dividend income


27,863


25,927


25,800


1,936


2,063


79,330


73,116


6,214

Interest Expense


















Other deposits 


7,244


7,020


6,395


224


849


20,852


16,260


4,592


Time deposits


509


608


938


(99)


(429)


1,975


2,343


(368)



Total interest expense on deposits


7,753


7,628


7,333


125


420


22,827


18,603


4,224


Other borrowings


-


-


-


-


-


-


315


(315)


Subordinated debentures


124


202


268


(78)


(144)


593


803


(210)



Total interest expense


7,877


7,830


7,601


47


276


23,420


19,721


3,699

Net Interest Income


19,986


18,097


18,199


1,889


1,787


55,910


53,395


2,515

Credit Loss Expense


466


750


394


(284)


72


1,371


1,069


302

Net Interest Income After Provision


















for Credit Losses


19,520


17,347


17,805


2,173


1,715


54,539


52,326


2,213




















Non-Interest Income


















Service charges, fees and other income


1,195


1,153


1,084


42


111


3,414


3,006


408


Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees


293


389


345


(96)


(52)


969


971


(2)


SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans


362


305


1,032


57


(670)


907


1,673


(766)


Loss on sale of securities 


-


(49)


-


49


-


(49)


(31)


(18)



Total non-interest income


1,850


1,798


2,461


52


(611)


5,241


5,619


(378)

Non-Interest Expense


















Salaries and benefits


5,915


5,732


5,402


183


513


17,581


16,189


1,392


Professional services


1,010


1,558


1,555


(548)


(545)


3,607


3,866


(259)


Occupancy and equipment


599


583


589


16


10


1,758


1,750


8


Data processing and communication


380


382


418


(2)


(38)


1,128


1,219


(91)


Other


1,197


6,431


1,263


(5,234)


(66)


8,941


3,710


5,231



Total non-interest expense


9,101


14,686


9,227


(5,585)


(126)


33,015


26,734


6,281

Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes


12,269


4,459


11,039


7,810


1,230


26,765


31,211


(4,446)

Provision for Income Taxes


3,631


1,323


3,194


2,308


437


7,839


8,734


(895)

Net Income


$                               8,638


$                              3,136


$                              7,845


$                 5,502


$                    793


$                             18,926


$                             22,477


$                (3,551)

MISSION BANCORP

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Nine Months Ended
















September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024














Ratio of total loans to total deposits


81.93 %


83.26 %


78.26 %


77.42 %


81.93 %


77.42 %

Return on average assets


1.77 %


0.67 %


1.64 %


1.77 %


1.34 %


1.78 %

Return on average equity


16.71 %


6.28 %


16.27 %


17.43 %


12.67 %


17.70 %














Net interest margin


4.27 %


4.07 %


3.96 %


4.31 %


4.14 %


4.44 %

Efficiency ratio


41.68 %


73.82 %


42.03 %


44.66 %


53.99 %


45.30 %

Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets


1.86 %


3.15 %


1.74 %


2.08 %


2.33 %


2.12 %

Non-interest income as a percent of average assets


0.38 %


0.39 %


0.34 %


0.56 %


0.37 %


0.44 %

Community Bank Leverage Ratio


11.29 %


11.43 %


11.07 %


11.41 %


11.63 %


11.41 %














Weighted average shares outstanding - basic*


2,780,176


2,783,721


2,767,351


2,765,518


2,780,163


2,756,186

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted*


2,835,219


2,834,836


2,821,693


2,811,947


2,834,136


2,802,360

Shares outstanding at period end - basic*


2,778,710


2,780,875


2,768,438


2,765,308


2,778,710


2,765,308

Earnings per share - basic


$                                3.11


$                                1.13


$                                2.77


$                                2.84


$                                6.81


$                                8.16

Earnings per share - diluted


$                                3.05


$                                1.11


$                                2.72


$                                2.79


$                                6.68


$                                8.02














Total assets


$                       1,966,784


$                       1,858,741


$                       1,875,856


$                       1,830,760


$                       1,966,784


$                       1,830,760

Loans and leases net of deferred fees


$                       1,416,607


$                       1,355,615


$                       1,290,802


$                       1,244,803


$                       1,416,607


$                       1,244,803

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$                          671,285


$                          635,530


$                          646,129


$                          627,404


$                          671,285


$                          627,404

Total deposits


$                       1,729,132


$                       1,628,264


$                       1,649,325


$                       1,607,810


$                       1,729,132


$                       1,607,810

Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits


38.82 %


39.03 %


39.18 %


39.02 %


38.82 %


39.02 %














Average total assets


$                       1,940,923


$                       1,868,348


$                       1,863,633


$                       1,763,476


$                       1,891,668


$                       1,688,433

Average total equity


$                          205,128


$                          200,310


$                          187,377


$                          179,068


$                          199,688


$                          169,671














Shareholders' equity / total assets


10.77 %


10.72 %


10.10 %


10.09 %


10.77 %


10.09 %

Book value per share


$                              76.20


$                              71.68


$                              68.44


$                              66.82


$                              76.20


$                              66.82


*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 24, 2025.

MISSION BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






















For the Quarter Ended


For the Quarter Ended


For the Quarter Ended






September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024






















Average

Income /

Yield /


Average

Income /

Yield /


Average

Income /

Yield /






Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets














Interest earning deposits in other banks


$                  215,227

$       2,396

4.42 %


$                  213,500

$       2,373

4.46 %


$                  192,115

$       2,634

5.45 %


Investment securities


248,188

2,430

3.88 %


246,748

2,449

3.98 %


234,076

2,541

4.32 %


Loans


1,381,406

22,867

6.57 %


1,313,087

20,920

6.39 %


1,244,631

20,479

6.55 %


Other earning assets



10,846

170

6.22 %


9,027

185

8.22 %


9,003

146

6.45 %



















Total Earning Assets


1,855,667

27,863

5.96 %


1,782,362

25,927

5.83 %


1,679,825

25,800

6.11 %


Non-interest earning assets


85,256




85,986




83,651





Total Assets


$               1,940,923




$               1,868,348




$               1,763,476



















Liabilities and Capital














Interest-bearing deposits















Interest-bearing transaction accounts


$                  945,762

$       7,224

3.03 %


$                  910,089

$       6,985

3.08 %


$                  791,777

$       6,221

3.13 %



Time deposits


64,596

509

3.13 %


72,975

608

3.34 %


89,877

938

4.15 %



1031 Exchange deposits


51,365

20

0.15 %


34,358

35

0.41 %


53,047

174

1.30 %




Total interest-bearing deposits


1,061,723

7,753

2.90 %


1,017,422

7,628

3.01 %


934,701

7,333

3.12 %


Borrowed funds















Other borrowings


3

-

4.87 %


-

-

0.00 %


-

-

0.00 %



Subordinated debt


11,971

124

4.11 %


17,343

202

4.67 %


21,905

268

4.87 %




Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,073,697

7,877

2.91 %


1,034,765

7,830

3.04 %


956,606

7,601

3.16 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits


643,854




616,724




612,272






Total Funding


1,717,551

7,877

1.82 %


1,651,489

7,830

1.90 %


1,568,878

7,601

1.93 %


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


18,244




16,549




15,530





Total Liabilities


1,735,795




1,668,038




1,584,408





Total Capital


205,128




200,310




179,068






Total Liabilities and Capital


$               1,940,923




$               1,868,348




$               1,763,476




















Net Interest Margin


4.27 %




4.07 %




4.31 %




Net Interest Spread


4.14 %




3.93 %




4.18 %



MISSION BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


















For the Nine Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended






September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


















Average

Income /

Yield /


Average

Income /

Yield /






Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets










Interest earning deposits in other banks


$               220,206

$   7,287

4.42 %


$    135,176

$       5,462

5.40 %


Investment securities


245,581

7,213

3.93 %


236,261

7,584

4.29 %


Loans


1,331,449

64,321

6.46 %


1,225,041

59,587

6.50 %


Other earning assets



9,640

509

7.06 %


8,991

483

7.18 %















Total Earning Assets


1,806,876

79,330

5.87 %


1,605,469

73,116

6.08 %


Non-interest earning assets


84,792




82,964





Total Assets


$            1,891,668




$ 1,688,433















Liabilities and Capital










Interest-bearing deposits











Interest-bearing transaction accounts


$               911,546

$ 20,751

3.04 %


$    726,364

$      15,888

2.92 %



Time deposits


76,558

1,975

3.45 %


79,977

2,343

3.91 %



1031 Exchange deposits


40,753

101

0.33 %


48,586

372

1.02 %




Total interest-bearing deposits


1,028,857

22,827

2.97 %


854,927

18,603

2.91 %


Borrowed funds











Other borrowings


1

-

0.00 %


8,851

315

4.75 %



Subordinated debt


17,048

593

4.65 %


21,888

803

4.90 %




Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,045,906

23,420

2.99 %


885,666

19,721

2.97 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits


628,918




616,896






Total Funding


1,674,824

23,420

1.87 %


1,502,562

19,721

1.75 %


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


17,156




16,200





Total Liabilities


1,691,980




1,518,762





Total Capital


199,688




169,671






Total Liabilities and Capital


$            1,891,668




$ 1,688,433
















Net Interest Margin


4.14 %




4.44 %




Net Interest Spread


4.00 %




4.33 %



MISSION BANCORP

LOAN DETAIL

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



















Variance





September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


09/25 - 06/25


09/25 - 09/24

Loans 















Construction and land development


$                   63,454


$                      45,471


$                      59,474


$                      56,554


$                   17,983


$                     6,900


Secured by farmland


155,882


154,032


137,376


133,597


1,850


22,285


Residential 1 to 4 units


67,517


65,603


61,596


51,834


1,914


15,683


Multi-family


72,470


67,589


47,050


40,770


4,881


31,700


Owner occupied commercial real estate


515,348


504,883


525,745


524,860


10,465


(9,512)


Non-owner occupied commercial real estate


257,864


242,205


195,339


190,642


15,659


67,222


Commercial and industrial


194,741


184,405


170,433


160,887


10,336


33,854


Agricultural production


92,042


92,609


95,669


88,060


(567)


3,982


Other loans


239


1,611


684


129


(1,372)


110


Net Deferred Fees-Costs


(2,951)


(2,793)


(2,564)


(2,530)


(158)


(421)



Total Loans


$               1,416,607


$                 1,355,615


$                 1,290,802


$                 1,244,803


$                   60,992


$                  171,804

MISSION BANCORP

Credit Quality

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)
















September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024

Asset quality










Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest



$                            -


$                              -


$                              -


$                              -

Nonaccrual loans



$                       717


$                      1,698


$                      1,062


$                         399

Restructured loans











Nonperforming restructured loans



$                            -


$                              -


$                              -


$                              -


Performing restructured loans



$                            -


$                              -


$                              -


$                              -

Other real estate owned



$                            -


$                              -


$                              -


$                              -

Total nonperforming assets



$                       717


$                      1,698


$                      1,062


$                         399












Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.47 %


1.50 %


1.50 %


1.53 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans



2901.06 %


1197.41 %


1828.91 %


4767.42 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans



0.05 %


0.13 %


0.08 %


0.03 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.04 %


0.09 %


0.06 %


0.02 %

SOURCE Mission Bank

