Mission Bank Announces Regional President for Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bank is welcoming a new addition to the Bank's leadership team in the Kern County. Karen Heisinger, of Cayucos comes with 35 years of experience in commercial banking. She joins Mission Bank to lead the teams in Bakersfield and Shafter, California.

"This is an important role, and we had a clear idea of who we wanted leading the team in our largest market," said Mission Bank Chief Banking Officer Bryan Easterly. "Karen brings a wealth of experience and deep existing relationships in Kern County. She's going to do a fantastic job."

Heisinger has relocated to Bakersfield and looks forward to building a strong connection to her team and the surrounding community. According to Heisinger, the similarity between the two areas will aid in the transition.

"I am lucky that the residents of Kern County are no strangers to the Central Coast. Many of my associates and friends have strong ties to industry here," said Heisinger. "I look forward to settling in Bakersfield and being surrounded by familiar faces will make the process that much easier."

Mission Bank President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni has been with the bank for more than 20 years and remembers when Bakersfield was the only market the team served. "Our growth can be directly attributed to the high quality of our team members and it's exciting to see strong leadership reflected across the entire organization. Up and down the state of California, we have the right people in place to serve our customers and achieve our goals."

Heisinger began her career in banking in 1989 and holds a BS in Business Management and an Executive MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

About Mission Bank

Founded in 1998, Mission Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mission Bancorp. Serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Ventura, and Visalia, California. You can visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank.

