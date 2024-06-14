Mission Based Media Issues Call for Speakers at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Seeking Diverse Perspectives and Authentic Voices for Two New "Health UNMUTED" Audio Series

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, an integrated digital media and health content development company, invites speakers, supporters, and sponsors to participate in its two upcoming Health UNMUTED audio-first miniseries focused on type 1 and type 2 diabetes. These series amplify the voices of people living with diabetes, caregivers, and health experts.

"Health UNMUTED" uses powerful storytelling to feature authentic voices, capture attention and promote deep understanding.

Reflecting on his personal journey with diabetes that spurred the creation of Health UNMUTED, Dan Kendall, CEO of Mission Based Media, shared, "When one of my children was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, I experienced firsthand the fear and confusion faced by many of us managing this condition."

Dan realized he was not alone in seeking insights and knowledge about diabetes.

"My daughter's care team is terrific, but outside of doctor visits, it's really helpful to hear directly from people who have lived with a condition. However, it can be hard to find authentic and diverse voices that can connect across multiple levels."

This realization led to the development of Health UNMUTED, an audio-first library of health education content that features short, narrated episodes. Each episode interweaves the voices of health experts, caregivers, and people living with health conditions. Dan and his team have already developed several miniseries about Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other conditions, and they have identified over 60 health conditions they plan to produce.

Mission Based Media is now in pre-production development of two new series about type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

"We are eager to produce these two new miniseries to assist others who are living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, or caring for someone who is," Dan added.

The company will actively engage with attendees and exhibitors at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, Florida, from June 21-24, 2024.

Speakers interested in participating in Health UNMUTED , as well as potential supporters and sponsors, are encouraged to express interest here or request a meeting at the ADA's 84th Scientific Sessions by emailing [email protected].

