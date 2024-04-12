Mission Based Media Presents 'Rethinking Alzheimer's Disease,' a New Health UNMUTED Podcast Series

DENVER, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, an integrated digital media and health content company specializing in podcasts, today announced the release of Rethinking Alzheimer's Disease, a new addition to the innovative Health UNMUTED® platform. Rethinking Alzheimer's Disease provides insights and information about the prevention and diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The miniseries was created with support from Eisai Inc.

The new Rethinking Alzheimer’s Disease audio miniseries will be launched at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, which is being held April 13-18 in Denver, Colorado. The 6-episode podcast is the latest addition to the Health UNMUTED audio library, and aims to bring hope and actionable insights to those touched by or concerned about Alzheimer's. Rethinking Alzheimer’s Disease is available on all major podcast platforms and on HealthUnmuted.com.

An estimated 6.7 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer's disease, and approximately 500,000 new cases are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. The Rethinking Alzheimer's Disease podcast explains how Alzheimer's develops, and how early detection can provide individuals with more treatment options and valuable time to plan for the future. Through the stories and experiences of patients, caregivers and leading health experts, listeners learn about how Alzheimer's is diagnosed, and how to seek support from a healthcare provider.

Rethinking Alzheimer's Disease will be launched at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, which is being held April 13-18 in Denver, Colorado. The AAN Annual Meeting is the world's largest gathering of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, dedicated to advancing the field through education and scientific discovery.

"When most people think of Alzheimer's disease, they think of memory loss and getting older," said Dan Kendall, founder of Mission Based Media and executive producer of Health UNMUTED. "However, research shows that early stages of Alzheimer's can begin 15 to 20 years before developing symptoms. This means there is additional time for people to take concrete steps and be proactive in their own health journeys."

"This miniseries aims to bring hope and actionable insights to those touched by or concerned about Alzheimer's," added Kendall.

Rethinking Alzheimer's Disease is available on all major podcast platforms and on HealthUnmuted.com. Find links and listen at https://healthunmuted.com/rethinking-alzheimers-disease-podcast .

About Mission Based Media

Mission Based Media is an integrated digital media and health content development company specializing in podcasting services. Our mission is to engage, educate and empower listeners with health information that is trustworthy, accurate and objective. With insights from leading health experts and authentic stories from diverse patient and caregiver perspectives, we bring vital health conversations to life. For more information, visit missionbasedmedia.com .

SOURCE Mission Based Media