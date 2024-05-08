Mission Based Media Welcomes Amanda Brown, Distinguished Media Executive, to Strategic Advisory Board

Mission Based Media's Strategic Advisory Board guides the development of audio-first health content that engages, educates and empowers listeners

LONDON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, an integrated digital media and health content company specializing in podcasts, is excited to announce the appointment of Amanda Brown to its Strategic Advisory Board. With more than 15 years of experience as an executive in various media sectors, Amanda has a rich background in strategy, content creation, and team management across audio, digital, print, and television platforms.

"I am excited to join Mission Based Media, as a member of its Strategic Advisory Board," said Amanda Brown. Post this Amanda Brown, Strategic Advisory Board member, Mission Based Media. Amanda has a deep understanding of the audio-first media environment, having served as the Chief Operating Officer at Campside Media in New York. Prior to Campside Media, Amanda built comprehensive audio slates for both Westbrook Inc in Los Angeles and Audioboom in New York, London, and Mumbai.

Amanda brings a deep understanding of the audio-first media environment, having served as the Chief Operating Officer at Campside Media in New York. Prior to Campside Media, Amanda built comprehensive audio slates for both Westbrook Inc in Los Angeles and Audioboom in New York, London, and Mumbai. Amanda is founder of Podcast Live, and is the executive producer of an in-person and exclusive 90-minute interview with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Cherie Blair, CBE KC.

Amanda's exceptional track record as a foreign correspondent for NPR, BBC Radio 4, and RTE, along with her television and print journalism, enriches her unique perspective on audio storytelling. She also raised £5 million in funding as CEO and co-founder of SONR, an AI software for journalists. Amanda specializes in documentary in audio and received an Amnesty International Award for her radio documentary on immigration.

"Amanda is highly regarded in the media industry, and brings a tremendous network and skill set to our team," said Dan Kendall, CEO and founder of Mission Based Media. "Her exceptional track record in audio programming and her visionary leadership in the podcasting industry are invaluable assets that align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to Amanda's insights as we continue to expand our library of health content and accelerate our distribution channels."

"I am excited to join Mission Based Media where the focus on health and wellness content along with powerful storytelling, resonates deeply with my professional values and personal goals," said Amanda Brown. "I look forward to working alongside Dan and the rest of the team to create stories that both inform and empower listeners on their health journeys."

Mission Based Media is committed to producing and commercializing high-quality podcasts that empower listeners to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing. With a growing network of shows under the brands Health Podcast Network and Health UNMUTED , the company is poised to further its impact at the intersection of health and podcasting.

About Mission Based Media

Mission Based Media is an integrated digital media and health content development company specializing in podcasts. Our mission is to engage, educate and empower listeners with health information that is trustworthy, accurate and objective. With insights from leading health experts and authentic stories from diverse patient and caregiver perspectives, we bring vital health conversations to life. For more information, visit missionbasedmedia.com .

SOURCE Mission Based Media