MISSION BBQ Donates $914,504 to The USO

WHAT: MISSION BBQ co-founders; Bill Kraus and Steve Newton announced the donation of $914,504 to USO, Inc. The check was presented to Elaine Rogers, President of the USO Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. This donation was made possible by the generous support of MISSION BBQ customers when they purchased an American Heroes Cup during 2017. Available at 41 locations, $2 from the purchase of an American Heroes Cup went toward the donation to the USO.



WHEN: Thursday, June 14



WHERE: New York, NY



WHY: The partnership between the USO and MISSION BBQ began in March 2016. The donation will attribute to a total of more than 1.5 million for the non-profit organization and will support USO center operations and programming within the states containing MISSION BBQ locations. Overall, the USO has more than 200 locations around the globe.

QUOTES:

"It's our honor and privilege to support such a renowned organization like the USO, whose volunteers, programs, and entertainment tours have supported American Heroes around the world for the last 77 years," said Steve Newton, Co-Founder of MISSION BBQ.

"At the USO, we value our partnership with MISSION BBQ because of how well our missions align," said Michael Hoar, USO vice president of corporate alliances. "Their commitment to serving those who serve and to creating connections through food have made a tremendous impact and have helped the USO deliver on its mission of strengthening service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country."

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

About MISSION BBQ:

MISSION BBQ opened its doors for business on September 11, 2011. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, and first responders—all our loved ones in service. We set across this great land from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis...to discover the secrets of great BBQ. Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who've made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them. Stop by at lunchtime, and you might catch us during our daily salute to the Stars and Stripes. For more information about MISSION BBQ: https://mission-bbq.com/.

