Mission Bell Architectural Millwork Joins USA Millwork

"It is an honor to add Mission Bell to the USA Millwork portfolio," said Patrick Dickinson, CEO of USA Millwork. "For more than 60 years, the Scianna family has built one of the elite millwork businesses in the country and we will continue that tradition of excellence."

Mission Bell, founded in 1959, specializes in high-profile designs of quality architectural woodwork, millwork and custom casework for tech companies, hospitals and universities. Their work extends from the most intricate one-of-a kind quality woodwork fixtures to standard production cabinets.

"Mission Bell's reputation for intricate high-quality products and its ability to meet demanding schedules has won them an outstanding reputation in the industry," added Dickinson.

Glenn Ripley, Mission Bell's CEO, who will be joining USA Millwork as president, said, "USA Millwork's vision for building a best-in-class millwork company with a national footprint dovetailed beautifully with our vision of growing Mission Bell both within and beyond the Bay Area. With the USA Millwork platform, we can leverage Mission Bell's technology, manufacturing capabilities, installation services and a nationwide supply chain to design and build custom millwork and case goods across a range of building projects."

Moving forward, Dickinson and Ripley will work hand-in-hand to serve the contractors and engineers who partner with USA Millwork. Ripley will oversee process improvement and integration, while Dickinson will continue as CEO focusing on business development and day-to-day execution.

About Mission Bell

Mission Bell is a California based millwork manufacturer that focuses on making commercial customers successful. The company specializes in quality architectural woodwork, millwork and custom casework. Their work extends from the most intricate one-of-a kind quality woodwork fixtures to standard production cabinets. Founded in 1959, Mission Bell operates the largest and most sophisticated custom millwork manufacturing facility in California. For more information about Mission Bell, visit their website: missionbell.com

About USA Millwork

USA Millwork was founded in 2017 with the purchase of four regional leaders in millwork and case goods. The consolidated company provides planning-to-completion services for complex, large-scale projects across the country in a variety of building projects including corporate, healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, government, retail and multi-family. The USA Millwork portfolio includes Cabinets by Design (Georgia), Freelance Millwork (Colorado), IBS Millwork (Virginia), Mission Bell (California) and O'Keefe Millwork (Wisconsin). Visit http://usahttp://usa-millwork.com/millwork.com

