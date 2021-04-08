Mission Bio Announces Yan Zhang as New CEO

"Having spent the last 10 years growing the genetic analysis businesses at a multi-billion dollar company, I'm excited by the tremendous potential in Mission Bio's industry-first multi-omics capabilities – both to accelerate our understanding of cancer and to enable novel cell and gene therapy development with biopharma partners," said Yan Zhang, CEO of Mission Bio. "We're at the dawn of another incredible age of breakthroughs in improving human health. I am honored to lead the Mission Bio team in its next phase of hyper-growth and scale the company to meet its full potential."

"Yan shares our vision for the power of single-cell multi-omics to improve patient outcomes for complex diseases like cancer," said Charlie Silver, Mission Bio co-founder, and advisor. "She also brings a deep appreciation for the value in leading a world-class team that can execute with precision, humility, and humanity. Yan's experience, vision, and proven track record are a great combination for leading Mission Bio into the future."

Before joining Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zhang led product management and commercialization efforts for genetic analysis solutions at Affymetrix, NuGEN Technologies, and Molecular Devices. Zhang holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Medical College of Wisconsin and has dedicated her career to accelerating broad market access of emerging genomic technologies to advance translational research and clinical applications in precision medicine.

"Yan spent the last decade growing the genomics business for one of the world's largest life sciences companies," said Robert Ghenchev, Senior Partner and Head of Novo Growth and Mission Bio board member. "During that time, she demonstrated a consistent ability to successfully commercialize innovative new technologies — including clinical NGS products— into high growth markets. With its experienced team and exceptional technology, Mission Bio has reached the tipping point that all companies in this space hope to achieve," added Ghenchev. "I can't think of anyone better suited to take Mission Bio into the next phase of innovation and commercialization than Yan Zhang."

Today's announcement follows a number of recent developments for the company, including a $70 million Series C fundraise in the second half of 2020, growing use of its Tapestri Platform in peer-reviewed publications including Nature and Nature Communications, and new partnerships to expand the global distribution and adoption of its Tapestri Platform in high-growth market segments.

To learn more about Mission Bio and how the Tapestri Platform is helping enhance cancer research and unlock pathways to new treatments, visit missionbio.com .

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures in oncology by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to cancer therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer. To learn more, visit missionbio.com .

