Mission Bio Launches Single-Cell Multi-omics Solutions to Help Advance Better, Safer Cell & Gene Therapies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, has launched Tapestri Cell & Gene Therapy Solutions, enabling deep analytical characterization of genotype with phenotype simultaneously for quicker, more efficient workflows. Through these one-of-a-kind assays and capabilities, cell and gene therapy companies can begin measuring multiple attributes simultaneously in the same cells, enabling novel insights to power research from discovery through the clinic.

Cell and gene therapies can change the lives of patients with fatal or chronic illnesses, but a few challenges are holding them back. They are inherently complex and difficult to characterize, and an inability to properly understand them early in therapeutic development sets the stage for failures in later stages of the product pipeline. With cell and gene therapies poised to take off, there is a dire need for technologies that can assess therapeutic agents accurately and quickly, reducing risk and bringing curative therapies to patients faster.

By adding Tapestri Cell & Gene Therapy Solutions to Mission Bio's established multi-omics Tapestri platform, cell and gene therapy companies can replace the burdensome data aggregation and correlation process from multiple assays, platforms, and workflows. Companies can now generate the kind of reliable, reproducible characterizations needed to guide their therapies into clinical development and beyond.

"It's the dawn of a new day for cell and gene therapy developers," said Yan Zhang, PhD, CEO of Mission Bio. "The field has been hampered by slow, inefficient, and biased methods for characterizing their cell and gene therapy products, leading to unnecessary risk in human trials and limiting the pace of new approvals. Tapestri Cell & Gene Therapy Solutions will elevate analysis, providing companies new multi-omics insights, in more cells, in less time."

Tapestri Cell & Gene Therapy Solutions enable single-cell characterization of cells that have been genetically altered using viral or gene editing tools, like CRISPR. Unlike conventional workflows, Tapestri measures multiple aspects of each cell in a single assay— such as lentiviral transduction efficiency paired with vector copy number, or on-target CRISPR editing along with off-target and translocation events. Immunophenotypic markers can be added to further enrich the dataset, providing information about each cell type and state.

Using Tapestri Cell & Gene Therapy Solutions, "For the first time ever, we have created a transduction assay that delivers results in days, not months. We analyzed more than 30,000 cells per sample in less than a week. The data are phenomenal. The same experiment using any of the traditional transduction methods would have taken months and generated far more variable data," said Azadeh Golipour, PhD, SVP, Portfolio Planning and Program Management of AVROBIO.

Zhang is presenting Mission Bio's new cell and gene therapy offerings tomorrow, October 13, at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET as part of the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa in Carlsbad, CA.

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer. To learn more, visit missionbio.com .

