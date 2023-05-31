Mission Bio Launches Tapestri v3 to Rapidly Accelerate Rare Cell Detection Applications for Translational Research and Precision Therapeutics

Mission Bio

31 May, 2023

New Tapestri® v3 brings a higher number of cells captured and greater standardization and robustness to single-cell DNA and multi-omics workflows to empower customer success

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, Inc., the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, today announced breakthrough improvements to the Tapestri® Platform and its core chemistry that enable highly confident detection of rare cells for a range of applications. With Tapestri® v3 chemistry, researchers can discover tiny numbers of single cells that, until now, easily escaped detection and influenced disease in invisible ways. At the same time, drug developers can use the new capabilities for a more complete understanding of their advanced therapies, potentially leading to safer, more effective medicines.

The new Tapestri® v3 chemistry increases the number of cells captured per sample by up to four times compared to the prior chemistry, a notable enhancement. With enhanced cell capture, the Tapestri® Platform can more reliably detect rare cells, opening incredible new possibilities like improving the assessment of measurable residual disease (MRD), a key metric used increasingly in clinical settings to estimate the risk of relapse with certain cancers.

In the case of MRD in hematological cancers, rare subclonal variants are commonly missed by bulk NGS due to its averaging effect, hindering the detection of relapse-driving clones that potentially offer new therapeutic targets. With Tapestri®'s expanded capabilities, new integrated multi-omics tools like the Tapestri® scMRD Assay for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) will offer clinicians additional therapeutic insights, rather than providing a binary 'yes or no' answer to the presence of residual disease. A team of investigators from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) using the assay has reported a high sensitivity of 0.01% limit of detection in data presented at Mission Bio's Tapestri® scMRD for AML Summit last year.

Tapestri®'s new capabilities also hold promise for cell and gene therapy developers looking to improve quality assessment throughout the therapy development process. Powered by Tapestri® v3 chemistry, the increase in cell throughput means Tapestri® Genome Editing Solution can measure gene editing outcomes at single-cell resolution – even for very low-frequency events like translocations, which can have significant effects on the safety of the therapy.

Tapestri® v3 is the latest example of Mission Bio's continued focus on customer-centric product and service development. The company has recently implemented additional quality control measurements including design and development, release, and documentation processes compliant with the ISO 9001 standard.

"Our customers' success is at the forefront of our mind," said Adam Abate, PhD, Co-founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Mission Bio. "Researchers and drug developers are demanding ever-greater sensitivity and highly robust products to effectively progress their research or advanced therapeutic program, and we are committed to serving our customers and helping them achieve their goals."

The new v3 reagents will be available for shipping starting in mid-June.

To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri® Platform, visit www.missionbio.com.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri® Platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri® is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri® Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

SOURCE Mission Bio

