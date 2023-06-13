Mission Bio's Tapestri® Platform Demonstrates Highly Robust And Reproducible Data

News provided by

Mission Bio

13 Jun, 2023, 13:58 ET

White paper from Labcorp evaluates the performance of the Tapestri® Platform panel suitable for detection of therapeutic resistance mutations in AML at the single-cell level

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, announced today successful results of validation studies of the Tapestri® Platform. Data from a recently published white paper show how single-cell DNA sequencing technology could complement traditional bulk sequencing with the added advantage of detecting potential therapeutic resistance mutations.

Continue Reading

Drug developers must understand why some patients respond to therapies, while others do not, in order to accelerate clinical trials and develop better treatments. Single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis has already been shown in multiple publications to be well-suited to help untangle therapy resistance mechanisms that are impossible to discern through traditional methodologies. Now, Tapestri®'s unique ability to sensitively detect rare cancer subclones and co-occurring cancer mutations using single-cell genomics offers a precise way to measure therapy response and disease progression.

As described in a new white paper, scientists at Labcorp used the Tapestri® Platform to interrogate 127 amplicons that target DNA mutations known to be present in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The goals of the experiments were to evaluate the effects of different sample preparation methods for human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) on the Tapestri® cell encapsulation method, and to evaluate the robustness of detecting DNA mutations in controlled sample mixtures of human PBMCs and RAJI cell line cells using the AML gene mutation detection panel.

The assessment of assay performance including clonality, precision, accuracy, and analytical sensitivity demonstrated Tapestri®'s unique ability to detect rare subclones at less than 1%, determine the zygosity of mutations, and measure the co-occurrence of multiple mutations in the same single cells. The robust and reproducible data generated on the Tapestri® Platform gives drug developers a powerful tool to measure therapy response, potentially improve clinical trial outcomes, and ultimately deliver new targeted therapies.

"We are delighted to see the validation results, confirming the value add many of our partners have already seen," said George Kopitas, Senior Vice President, Sales & Customer Support at Mission Bio. "Biopharma companies need to know they can access cutting-edge and reliable technology through partners they trust. Labcorp is a global leader in drug development and a trusted partner for generating safety and efficacy data. We look forward to further validating Tapestri® for use in CAP and CLIA settings."

To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri® Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

About Mission Bio
Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri® Platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri® is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. Tapestri® is utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

Media Contact
Consort Partners for Mission Bio
[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Bio

Also from this source

Mission Bio Launches Tapestri v3 to Rapidly Accelerate Rare Cell Detection Applications for Translational Research and Precision Therapeutics

Mission Bio Develops Single-Cell Solution to Address Challenges in Genome Editing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.