MISSION Boat Gear to Launch Wakesurfing Board Lineup

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MISSION Boat Gear, creators of the DELTA wakeshaper, SENTRY boat fender, and REEF inflatable mat, today announced a wakesurfing board lineup, featuring four unique board styles designed to appeal to surfers of all ages, skill levels and surfing styles. Each board features the same attention to detail and build quality that MISSION Boat Gear is known for while offering a competitive price point aimed at helping more people discover the exhilaration of wakesurfing.

"Creating our first line of boards is a dream come true," said MISSION Boat Gear co-founder Kris Clover. "When we started the process, we found a lot of legacy board design conventions still hanging around from traditional ocean surfing inspiration that could be addressed to make boards geared specifically for wakesurfing."

"So we went straight to our customers," says Clover. "And they told us that picking a new board was hard because they either weren't sure what they needed or they couldn't try them out first. Nobody wants to drop $800-$1,000 bucks on something they've never even touched. That's why we decided to allow our customers to try the boards for 30 days. If they don't like it, they can swap it out for a different one."

ALPHA ($598): Skim-style board with a super-light carbon fiber and glass construction and interchangeable fins, designed for all riders.

BRAVO ($598): Surf-style board with a super-light carbon fiber and glass construction, designed for surfers who want speed and powerful carving.

CHARLIE ($178): Skim-style board with ultra-thin bamboo construction, designed for beginners who need a little help getting out of the water.

KAPPA ($278): Skim-style board with a compression-molded glass construction, designed for surfers who like to spin and trick.

Wakesurfers can check out the boards during a launch party from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 11, 2019, at Back Channel Brewing Co. in Spring Park, Minnesota. The boards will be available for purchase on the MISSION website and in their Plymouth, Minnesota showroom the following day. The launch party is open to the public, but those who RSVP will be entered for a chance to win a MISSION Boat Gear board of their choice. RSVP at missionboatgear.com/RSVP.

About MISSION Boat Gear

MISSION Boat Gear is driven to help people get out and enjoy their time on the water. With over 200 retail partners worldwide, they design and develop innovative wakesurfing and boating accessories including wakeshapers, docking fenders, inflatable water mats, microfiber towels and more. Visit www.missionboatgear.com.

