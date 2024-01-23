Mission Broadcasting and DISH Network Reach Multi-Year Distribution Agreement Comprehensive Contract Covers 25 Mission Broadcasting's markets

News provided by

Mission Broadcasting, Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 19:41 ET

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Broadcasting, Inc., ("Mission") and DISH Network today announced that they have reached a comprehensive, multi-year distribution agreement. The agreement covers 27 Mission television stations in 25 markets across the country. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This agreement means that thousands of DISH subscribers will again have access to Mission's network entertainment, live sports and news programming, as well as local news, weather, and sports. Mission-owned television stations have been down from DISH's systems since January 2023. Mission regrets the inconvenience experienced by its viewers and thanks them for their patience.

Dennis Thatcher, President of Mission Broadcasting remarked: "We are delighted to have reached a new distribution agreement with DISH Network, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship."

About Mission Broadcasting: Mission Broadcasting, Inc., a television broadcasting company founded in 1996, acquires, develops, and operates television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. Its stations provide programming to its markets' viewing audiences via cable or satellite services or over-the-air to those who utilize a television antenna. The company currently owns broadcast television stations in 26 markets across the country and has network affiliation agreements with ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW and MyNetwork. Mission's majority shareholder is Nancie J. Smith, who is the leading female owner of broadcast television stations in the U.S. Mission's portfolio includes stations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont.

Media Contact:
Dennis Thatcher
President, Mission Broadcasting, Inc.
440/554-7779, or missionbroadcasting@gmail.com

SOURCE Mission Broadcasting, Inc.

