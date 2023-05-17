Mission Broadcasting To Acquire WADL-TV Detroit From Adell Broadcasting

News provided by

Mission Broadcasting, Inc.

17 May, 2023, 17:02 ET

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Broadcasting, Inc. announced today that it has agreed to acquire WADL-TV in Detroit, Michigan from Adell Broadcasting Corporation. The MyNetworkTV affiliated station has been serving Detroit, the nation's 14th largest market, since its launch in May 1989, and currently reaches nearly two million television households. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of WADL is Mission's second entry into the state of Michigan; the broadcast group also owns WLAJ-TV, the ABC affiliate serving Lansing, Michigan, the state's capital.

"The purchase of WADL represents a rare opportunity to acquire a full-power station in a top-15 market," said Dennis Thatcher, President of Mission Broadcasting, Inc. "We are very excited about playing a role in the continued renaissance of this great American city."

Kevin Adell, Chief Executive Officer of Adell Broadcasting, commented, "I started this journey 34 years ago at my parents' kitchen table, where I mortgaged their home in order to build what would later become WADL-TV. I could not have selected a better successor of my legacy than Mission Broadcasting."

The transaction, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

About Mission Broadcasting, Inc
Mission Broadcasting is led by Nancie J. Smith, Chairwoman, and majority shareholder. The privately held company currently owns twenty-nine television stations in twenty-six U.S. DMAs. Mission portfolio includes ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV affiliates in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont. 

Dennis Thatcher, President
440-554-7779
[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Broadcasting, Inc.

Also from this source

MISSION BROADCASTING TV STATIONS DENIED BY DISH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.