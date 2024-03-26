Mission Capital Names Ira Williams III as Chief Executive Officer

Committed to Helping Unlock the Full Potential of Central Texas Nonprofits

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Capital (formerly Greenlights), a leading Austin-based nonprofit strengthening Central Texas community-building organizations, announced the appointment of Ira L. Williams III, as Chief Executive Officer.

Ira L. Williams III, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Capital

"Ira Williams is from our community. He is a longtime Austinite who has raised a family here, served nonprofits, and who knows the critical role that nonprofits play in meeting the needs of Central Texans. Ira is a transformational leader with wide ranging business experience that will help Mission Capital build on the momentum we have created in our two decades of service to Austin nonprofit leaders," said Mission Capital Board Chair Denise Davis. "His commitment to equity, inspirational leadership skills, and ability to equip and connect mission-driven leaders will align our organization and focus our efforts to better serve the people who serve our community."

Williams joins Mission Capital with a proven track record in strategic management and as an established executive who builds sustainable, successful organizations empowering leaders, developing communities, and fostering teamwork and collaboration.

"Thriving people are the most powerful force on earth, and my purpose is to ensure Mission Capital unlocks the full potential of nonprofits and their champions to help people and communities in Central Texas thrive," said Williams.

A graduate of Harvard Business School and Stanford University, he has worked with firms such as Callaway Golf, Dell Inc., and CBS SportsLine and served as President and CEO of PriceAdvice Inc (formerly known as iTaggit), an Austin, TX-based start-up.

"Everything we do at Mission Capital – every initiative we launch – will be considered through the lens of the question, 'How will this bolster the people and nonprofits in the Central Texas community?'," said Williams. "If we are disciplined and bring expertise, optimism, and enthusiasm to our work, the results will be game-changing."

"I'm especially excited that Mission Capital is hosting its Board Summit on April 4 for the first time in person since 2019. I look forward to meeting members of the community at the Summit."

About Mission Capital

Mission Capital is passionate about creating a Central Texas where all have access to opportunity and can thrive by serving the people who serve our community. Mission Capital supports, strengthens and uplifts Central Texas nonprofits and their champions by training leaders, cultivating community, building organizational sustainability and strengthening the nonprofit ecosystem through impactful collaborations.

Founded in 2001 as the Austin Nonprofit Resource Network and soon renamed Greenlights for Nonprofit Success, Mission Capital has grown as a trusted partner, a place-based nonprofit capacity builder, strategic planning consultant, and leadership development resource for Central Texas. https://www.missioncapital.org/

Ira L. Williams III

Ira Williams is an innovative leader and the newly appointed CEO of Mission Capital. With a proven track record in strategic management and a passion for driving organizational success, Ira brings a wealth of experience to his new role. As CEO, he is dedicated to steering Mission Capital toward continued success, fostering a culture of collaboration, and delivering exceptional value to clients and stakeholders. With his visionary leadership, Mission Capital is poised to embark on an exciting journey of growth and impact under Ira's guidance.

Williams has been an accomplished leader with both enterprise and startup organizations. A graduate of the Harvard Business School, Ira has worked with firms such as Accolade, Callaway Golf, Dell Inc., and CBS SportsLine. He has also served as President and CEO of PriceAdvice Inc (formerly known as iTaggit), an Austin, TX-based start-up. He led acquisition efforts at InterZine Productions and CBS SportsLine, successfully securing strategic elements that drove their respective growth plans.

Prior to Harvard, Williams excelled in sales and marketing positions with Reuters America and IBM in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Mexico City.

In 2006, Ira published his first book, entitled Speak Softly…What's Happened to American Humility? In addition to celebrating a misunderstood virtue, all proceeds from the book are donated to charitable organizations.

Ira completed his undergraduate studies at Stanford University with an AB in International Relations, and a focus in Latin American Economic Development.

SOURCE Mission Capital