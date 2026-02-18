Mission Cloud Selects Vantage as Cloud Cost Management Partner to Deliver AI-Enabled FinOps for AWS Customers

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Cloud, a CDW company and U.S.-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services and ISV Accelerate Partner, today announced a new partnership with Vantage, a modern cloud cost management platform built for enterprise engineering teams and managed service providers. Through the partnership, Vantage will be made available to all Mission Cloud customers, enabling a best-in-class, AI-enabled approach to cloud cost visibility, allocation, and optimization.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Mission Cloud supports organizations as they build, migrate, and operate complex AWS environments and innovate with technologies, such as agentic AI. By selecting Vantage as its cloud cost management partner, Mission Cloud is investing in a long‑term technology ally to continue delivering excellent FinOps services—enhancing customers' ability to understand and manage cloud spend across AWS infrastructure, AI services, and SaaS tools, while preserving the flexibility required in complex multi‑account and multi‑client environments.

"Vantage stood out during our evaluation of a cloud cost management partner for the strength of its feature set, data accuracy, and alignment with our long-term cost optimization solutions strategy," said Caleb Mills, Practice VP, AWS Managed Services at Mission Cloud. "Our customers operate increasingly complex AWS environments. They need precision at the resource level, real-time attribution across multi-account structures, and automation intelligent enough to surface optimization opportunities before they become budget overruns. Vantage delivers these requirements while giving our teams the flexibility to customize cost models for each customer's unique business logic. This partnership allows us to scale our FinOps practice without compromising the personalized approach our customers expect."

"Mission Cloud has built a strong reputation for helping customers extract maximum value from AWS, and cloud cost management is a critical part of that mission," said Ben Schaechter, CEO of Vantage. "We're excited to partner with Mission Cloud to deliver granular cost attribution, unit cost analysis, and AI-driven insights that enable AWS customers to make faster, more informed decisions."

Vantage's platform provides Mission Cloud customers with advanced capabilities including:

Granular cost attribution

FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS)-compatible custom cost ingestion

Unit cost analysis

AI-driven automation through agents and MCP-based integrations

Designed with MSPs in mind, Vantage enables centralized management of hundreds of customers within a single platform, with built-in invoicing, re-rating, and foreign currency exchange support.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud, a CDW company, and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative agentic AI solutions, and software. We help organizations manage technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard data, and innovate fearlessly in the cloud. www.missioncloud.com.

About Vantage

Vantage is a cloud cost management platform built for modern enterprise engineering teams and managed service providers. It enables organizations and their service partners to analyze, allocate, and optimize cloud spend across major cloud providers, infrastructure, AI services, and SaaS tools, while supporting custom costs through FOCUS-compatible uploads. With robust APIs, Terraform support, and AI-driven automation, Vantage helps teams manage complex, multi-account, and multi-client environments at scale. www.vantage.sh.

