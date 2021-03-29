Mission Control Communications Names Two New VPs to Support Global Growth in Clean Energy and Climate Tech Sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Control Communications, an award-winning communications agency focused on climate-tech breakthroughs, announced the promotion of former Wall Street Journal reporter Cassandra Sweet and tech veteran Connie Zhang as vice presidents at the company. The move comes as Mission Control expands in key sectors from clean energy to sustainable infrastructure to electric mobility, and doubles down on its Planet Forward™ business model.

Exclusively focused on breakthroughs in science and technology that "move the planet forward," mc2's client portfolio reflects the agency's commitment to ending the world's dependence on fossil fuels. mc2's award-winning campaigns for electrification pioneers like Proterra , maker of electric mass transit buses, and Eviation , creator of the all-electric Alice airplane, have kept the firm at the forefront of introducing planet-forward technologies to the world.

Sweet and Zhang have been instrumental in supporting the firm and are bullish on the global attention on climate. Sweet spent more than a decade writing about renewable energy and climate policy as a senior reporter at The Wall Street Journal and as an editor at Dow Jones Newswires, while Zhang worked with growth-stage tech startups and companies, and spent time working alongside local and regional environment agencies including the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) and San Francisco Department of the Environment (SF Environment) to address critical issues such as air quality, energy efficiency, waste reduction and more.

"The outlook for zero-emission transportation, clean energy and climate technologies is bright and I look forward to expanding our work to help more companies and investors in this space raise capital, attract customers and scale," Sweet said.

"As more promising companies at the forefront of significant technological breakthroughs join the climate ecosystem, I'm excited to support a new era of innovators driving toward a shared vision of a sustainable future," said Zhang.

As vice presidents at mc2, Sweet and Zhang are helping to lead the firm's high-caliber team to support and advise planet-forward startups in the world's most important sectors and navigating new markets, while leveraging the rise in global attention on climate solutions. Working across emerging sectors ranging from hydrogen, battery storage, bioremediation and the electrification of ground vehicles, aviation and aerospace, Sweet and Zhang will continue mc²'s support of pioneering companies and investors that are bringing new science and technology breakthroughs to the forefront and mc²'s Planet-Forward initiatives.

"We are at an inflection point in our country and in the world, but we have a lot of work to accomplish together. I feel thankful and energized to be working alongside such a talented team as we continue to support planet-forward companies and initiatives," said founder & CEO Caroline Venza.

