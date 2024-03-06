Mission Critical Group Acquires Point Eight Power

SPICEWOOD, Texas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Critical Group (MCG), a power and electrical solutions company with application, manufacturing and services capabilities for critical power customers, achieves a significant milestone with the acquisition of Point Eight Power , a Louisiana-based manufacturer of high-quality, reliable switchgear and power control building solutions with production facilities in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, and Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. With the addition of Point Eight Power, MCG takes another step in its mission to become a premier solution provider for customers with power-intensive applications.

"We're thrilled to welcome Point Eight Power to MCG," stated Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. "This acquisition strengthens our commitment to deliver reliable and unrivaled power solutions for mission critical industries, including data centers, communications, industrial, healthcare and more. With improved capabilities and faster delivery, led by electrical industry veterans, we contribute to the resilience and stability of our customers' business operations."

By adding Point Eight Power, MCG advances its position as a leader in electrical component and system solutions. With access to a broader range of capabilities and continued investment by MCG, Point Eight Power is poised to accelerate its growth. Carlis Gross, Vice President and General Manager of Point Eight Power, has been appointed President.

"This partnership expands our market access while also continuing our commitment to the local economy," said Carlis Gross, President of Point Eight Power. "As we grow Point Eight Power's Louisiana and Mississippi facilities, this acquisition will contribute to local economic development and employment in the region."

Point Eight Power joins a growing roster of other industry-leading experts within MCG, including Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) , a systems integrator that delivers power solutions, modular data centers, and microgrids, and JTS , a manufacturer of generator/electrical equipment enclosures and modular power systems.

For more information about MCG, please contact [email protected] .

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) is a leading provider of power solutions for customers that require power reliability and efficiency. MCG offers comprehensive project design, delivery, startup and ongoing maintenance support services. For more information, please get in touch with [email protected].

MCG Companies:

Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) is a systems integrator that delivers power solutions, modular data centers and microgrids.

is a systems integrator that delivers power solutions, modular data centers and microgrids. JTS manufactures generator/electrical equipment enclosures and modular power systems.

manufactures generator/electrical equipment enclosures and modular power systems. Point Eight Power manufactures high-quality, reliable switchgear and power control building solutions.

About Point Eight Power

Located in Louisiana and Mississippi, Point Eight Power has over 74 years of expertise and experience delivering the highest quality switchgear, control panels, and power control building solutions for critical power, manufacturing, transportation, marine and government. For more information, visit www.pointeightpower.com .

SOURCE Mission Critical Group