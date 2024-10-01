Mission Critical Group's JTS Expands Footprint with Acquisition of SST, Strengthening Data Center Production Capabilities

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Critical Group (MCG) , a leading provider of innovative solutions for critical power challenges, specializing in development, manufacturing, delivery and service, today announced that JTS , a Mission Critical Group Company and manufacturer of generator/electrical equipment enclosures and modular power systems, has acquired the assets of Superior Systems & Technologies (SST). The acquisition of SST's Abilene, Texas facility expands JTS' production capacity and footprint in the Lone Star State.

This strategic move will accelerate MCG's growth by meeting the rising demand for high-capacity data center infrastructure. With a new JTS site underway in Idaho and SST's facility, MCG will enhance nationwide service with faster response times, increased capacity, and better access to critical data center markets in Texas and beyond. These expanded facilities also strengthen MCG's power solutions, delivering more efficient and resilient infrastructure to mission critical customers.

"Our acquisition of SST is a significant milestone for JTS and Mission Critical Group," said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. "This expansion strengthens JTS' manufacturing capabilities and strategically positions us in Texas, a key growth region in the U.S. With the addition of SST, we are extending our reach to solve critical power challenges for customers."

SST is MCG's second acquisition this year and the fourth in two years. The terms of the SST transaction remain undisclosed.

For more information, visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com .

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) develops, manufactures, delivers and services innovative solutions to solve our customers' critical power challenges. MCG offers packaged power solutions and products, leveraging over 650 employees with 200+ years of combined mission critical staff leadership experience. Operating across 700,000+ square feet of manufacturing space, MCG is ready to effectively meet evolving industry demands. MCG Companies include Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) , JTS and Point Eight Power . For more information, please visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com .

SOURCE Mission Critical Group