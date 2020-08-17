Mission Critical Magazine Names DDC Cabinet Technology Winner of the Top Tier Products Awards Cabinets Category

"We are thrilled about the Top Tier Product Award for our S-Series Cabinet Solution and the recognition of our design excellence of cabinets with the ability to cool the most demanding workloads efficiently and be deployed virtually anywhere. We are revolutionizing the way companies are planning and modernizing their data centers," said Gavin Miller, chief sales and marketing officer of DDC Cabinet Technology.

Perhaps the most unique feature of the platform, and the one that stuck out most to the judges, according to Mission Critical is the Dynamic Density Control®. The proprietary Dynamic Density Control® technology delivers the efficiency of liquid cooling, with the flexibility and low-risk benefits of air. At the rack level, water and electrical consumption, fan speed, and air volume react to changes in IT hardware activity to sustain ideal environmental conditions for each individual enclosure, whether it's operating at 5 kW or 55 kW — all without any human intervention. OpenAPI integration to existing building management system (BMS) tools provides dynamic operating feedback to pumps, chillers, and supporting infrastructure to deliver PUE benefits and further reduce costs and increase efficiency.

"The S-Series Cabinet is now the data center with integrated environmental control, biometric security, fire suppression, and monitoring," said Mr. Miller. "We continue to push the boundaries of efficiently cooling the highest density workloads at our onsite lab and we're seeing promising results of cooling 100kW and beyond. Our customers can be rest assured that DDC Cabinet Technology will continue design excellence with the best future-proof cooling solutions and cabinet enclosures."

DDC Cabinet Technology will virtually showcase the award-winning S-Series Cabinets at Data Center World 2020 (August 24-27, 2020), as well as the ruggedized R-Series lineup for mobile, outdoor, or Edge deployments.

