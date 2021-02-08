Mission Critical? Why Advocating On Behalf Of Consumers With Complex Conditions For COVID-19 Vaccine Access Must Be #1 Priority

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 68% of all people with a serious mental illness (SMI) or an intellectual and/or developmental disability (I/DD) have comorbidities. Science and all current data inexplicitly prove these individuals are at greater risk of contracting and dying of COVID-19.

Despite this fact, at this point individuals with chronic conditions and complex support needs have not been a focal point – and generally have not been prioritized – in national efforts to distribute the vaccine to the U.S. population.

OPEN MINDS and NextGen Healthcare aim to change this alarming trend through a special, virtual event provided free of charge through their collaborative educational platform, Integrated Care Online. Launched in 2019, Integrated Care Online is a growing online community and educational platform for management and clinical professionals operating in both primary care and behavioral health settings.

"Advocating for COVID-19 Vaccine Priority for Consumers with Complex Conditions" will take place February 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET. Key discussion points and topics are currently scheduled to include:

How specialty provider organizations are addressing the vaccination distribution for staff and consumers

Navigating state and local governments to ensure behavioral health professionals and consumers are prioritized

How to effectively leverage EHR data to identify consumers with high-risk medical conditions

Register at https://integratedcareonline.com/advocating-for-covid-19-vaccine-priority-for-consumers-with-complex-conditions/

Join the panel of subject matter experts, including Martin Lustick, MD, Senior Vice President for NextGen® Advisors, and Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN MINDS, Annette Lusko, DO, Medical Director for Physical Health and Addiction Medicine at Community Bridges, Inc., Billy West, CEO and President of Daymark Recovery Services, Inc., and Geoffrey Hopkins, MD, Senior Medical Director for Liberty Resources as they discuss the challenges faced and successes achieved from specialty provider organizations as they go to bat for their most vulnerable patients during the pandemic.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Kelvin McCord, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS, at [email protected] .

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite integrates medical, dental, and behavioral health data into one record on a single platform for a comprehensive view of patient health, enabling a whole-health approach to care. Configurable workflows and reports as well as mobile solutions and digital pen enable clinicians to collaborate more efficiently with care teams and spend more quality time with patients. Our solutions identify higher-risk patients for potential impact on quality and financial performance, simplify reporting, and enable practices to keep up with changes in regulations and compliance requirements. The results are better clinical outcomes, higher quality care, and improved clinician and patient satisfaction. Learn more at www.nextgen.com/bhsuite and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Instagram .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

