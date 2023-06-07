Mission Day Fireworks Show will Light up the Sky July 3rd

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful Mission Bay will be the premier Southern California destination for the Independence Day holiday weekend with a spectacular July 3 Fireworks Show lighting up the night sky at 9:00 p.m. Radio station partner 100.7 BIG FM will bring the big hits with a custom soundtrack to rev up the festivities.

For nearly 30 years, fireworks lit up the summer night sky in Mission Bay until costs became too much for Mission Bay Yacht Club to cover. Now, thanks to overwhelming support from the San Diego community and Mission Bay Yacht Club, July 3 fireworks are back but support still is needed to reach the $75,000 GoFundMe goal. Donate today at htps://fireworksonmissionbay.com/ to be part of the grassroots effort.

Mission Bay hotels and resorts will make the most of the long holiday weekend in San Diego for visitors and staycations near home with VIP viewing areas, food and beverage specials, kids activities, live music, pool pares and holiday celebration packages for hotel guests: htps://www.discovermissionbay.org/3rd https://www.discovermissionbay.org/3rd-of-july-firework-show/ of-july-firework-show/

For a fantastic view of the July 3 sparklers, reserve a spot aboard the William D. Evans sternwheeler cruising Mission Bay to 100.7 BIG FM: htps://www.bahiahotel.com/july-3rd-family-cruise

Excellent public viewing areas for the show include Sunset Point Park, Santa Clara Point to Fanuel Street Park, and along Rivera Drive and the shoreline areas with a view of Sail Bay. Boaters can get out on the water from several areas in Mission Bay for a unique vantage point.

Discover Mission Bay is the one-stop-shop for your next visit to Mission Bay – amazing deals and discounts, information on hotels, restaurants, bars, bike paths, activities and entertainment to stay, play and experience America's largest aquatic park! www.discovermissionbay.org

