Mission Development is proud to announce the start of construction of Aspire at VIDA

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Development, a Texas-based multifamily developer, together with CLX Ventures, has started construction on Aspire at VIDA to meet the growing housing needs in the southern sector of San Antonio. Aspire at VIDA is a 300-unit, garden-style multifamily community situated on 12 acres on Jaguar Blvd., across the street from Texas A&M University San Antonio. The Class-A, mixed-income community will provide high-end housing in a walkable live/work environment across from the university, near University Health Palo Alto Hospital, and just north of Toyota Manufacturing of Texas.

A highly amenitized multifamily project, Aspire at Vida is well-positioned as an ideal quality-of-life housing option for the burgeoning academic, industrial, and health services employees in its immediate vicinity. Scheduled to open in February 2027, the community offers quality rental units with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, giving residents options to accommodate their household size, lifestyle, and preferences.

"VIDA San Antonio is a vibrant mixed-use development offering the perfect setting for the Aspire at VIDA residential community. Where else can you enjoy new, high-quality workforce housing next to a prestigious university, near a world-class hospital, medical offices, employment opportunities with global companies, masterplan amenities with more on the horizon?" said Mark Tolley, Managing Partner, Mission Development.

"We're pleased to welcome nationally awarded Mission Development and their Aspire at VIDA project to the community. Aspire at VIDA will bring a much-needed housing type to this fast-growing part of Southside San Antonio. Located across from the A&M campus and down the road to the VIDA town center and University Health Hospital and campus, Aspire at VIDA will welcome a wide array of people home to this well-located, well-amenitized project," said Southstar CEO Thad Rutherford.

Aspire at VIDA consists of four 3-story buildings featuring private patios and balconies, 9-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and other unit upgrades. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, lounge, business center, cornhole arena, sand volleyball court, game and arts/crafts room, dog park, bike racks, playground, gazebo with grills, and pet stations.

"This is a perfect place and time to invest in the future of our community, and we are proud to utilize our vast experience and expertise to bring Aspire at VIDA to fruition with our architect, GRG Architecture, our contractor, Concept Builders, and amazing investment partners," said John Latham, Managing Partner, Mission Development.

About Mission Development

Mission Development is a privately-owned real estate development company specializing in senior living and workforce housing multifamily projects. They work to connect people and places to build beautiful, functional, and sustainable living environments through meaningful collaborations with both public and private partners. Focusing on underserved markets, they create value for their partners and investors through projects that promote economic growth, create equitable and affordable housing opportunities, and address the needs of surrounding communities. Their exceptional market knowledge and strategic positioning initiatives continue to create attainable, high-quality housing opportunities that promote economic growth and address the needs of the communities served. Mission Development's experienced team is dedicated to creating value and providing our partners and clients with innovative and comprehensive investment, development, and construction management solutions. It derives its strength from the expertise and capabilities of a seasoned principal team, which has extensive experience in planning, financing, development, and construction, and has collaborated with both private and public partners to provide development services, construction management, and Public-Private Partnership (P3) expertise to clients across the private, municipal, state, and federal sectors. To learn more, visit www.missiondg.com.

About VIDA and Southstar

Founded 26 years ago on the tenets of integrity, quality, and thoughtful design, Southstar has established a legacy of award-winning master planned communities. From its headquarters in New Braunfels, TX, the award-winning Southstar team leads complex development projects in key growth markets throughout Texas. From acquisition and entitlement to financing, planning, development, and operations—Southstar approaches each large-scale community with a careful eye to local context and regional benefit. Southstar's development portfolio spans residential, multi-family, mixed-use, and commercial, while steadily challenging the status quo. Strategically located in the heart of San Antonio's vibrant Southside, VIDA is an expansive 600-acre mixed-use development by Southstar. Featuring diverse residential options—including single-family homes, townhomes, duplexes, and apartments—the community is anchored by Texas A&M University–San Antonio and the new University Health campus. VIDA represents the future of regional growth, integrating retail, healthcare, and education into one landscape. Learn more at www.livevida.com .

