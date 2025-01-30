Mission-Driven Innovation Powers New Ag Solutions Ecosystem

Former Aimpoint Research, Farm Credit, and Amazon executives launch Idealyst Innovation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Idealyst Innovation, a pioneering agricultural solutions company, today announced its official launch, introducing a revolutionary approach to aligning ag innovation with the needs of farmers of the future.

The new company solves two critical issues that have historically challenged ag innovation efforts – identifying challenges core to a producer's future success and developing a distribution network to scale curated solutions to the farm gate.

Idealyst takes a producer-centric approach, connecting innovative solutions to farmers through their trusted partners, such as cooperatives, retailers, and capital providers.

"Idealyst Innovation is helping American farmers optimize risk and unlock opportunity by aligning ag innovation and solving the distribution problems restricting their access to solutions that address their biggest challenges," said Brett Sciotto, Idealyst Innovation CEO. "We look forward to working with both solution providers and distribution partners alike on this important mission. Ultimately, we believe the success of U.S. producers is vital for national security and America's food power. At Idealyst, we are dedicated to putting producers first, helping them navigate an escalating risk environment."

Research demonstrates farmers and ranchers need better tools, technologies, and solutions to overcome their most pressing challenges and remain resilient in the compounding risk environment of the future. They want their trusted partners to help them develop, discern, and adopt the right solutions for their operations.

Idealyst works with existing solution providers to curate and vet solutions first -focused on the areas associated with growth, adoption, and digital risk for producers, such as:

Risk assessment and management tools

Data management

Climate modeling

Artificial intelligence tools

Reducing adoption risk

"The team's extensive, direct experience provides invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing farmers today. Their combined skill set is crucial in identifying solutions that truly address the needs and constraints of the agricultural community," said Sciotto.

The team includes:

Brett Sciotto, CEO

Before launching Idealyst, Brett founded and led Aimpoint Research, a global, strategic intelligence firm. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a former Army Intelligence Officer, Brett brings a practical, results-oriented approach to the civilian business world.

Greg Somerhalder, President & COO

Greg has dedicated his career to empowering farmers and ranchers by addressing on-farm challenges and opening avenues of opportunity. His most recent role was the President and Chief Operating Officer of American AgCredit, ACA.

Elizabeth Fastiggi, Chief Product Officer

Elizabeth Fastiggi previously served as the Global Head of Agriculture at Amazon Web Services, collaborating with clients across the agri-food industry to align transformative initiatives with digital innovation powered by data science and artificial intelligence.

For more information visit the Idealyst Innovation website .

About Idealyst Innovation

Idealyst Innovation empowers American farmers and ranchers by solving on-farm challenges and unlocking new opportunities through innovation, delivered by their most trusted partners. Their unique ecosystem foresees and understands risks, solves problems, and engages solutions for farmers and ranchers to survive, thrive, and endure.

