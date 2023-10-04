Mission-Driven, Sustainable Kitchenware Brand Our Place Expands Reach Through Amazon Launch

Our Place Connects People Across the Kitchen Table, Celebrating Traditions, New and Old

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mission-driven kitchen brand Our Place announces its launch in the Amazon Store in the U.S., allowing consumers across the country to experience home cooking at its finest. Our Place launched in 2019 with the goal of bringing people together through the power of home cooking.

"We're thrilled to partner with Amazon to bring Our Place to even more kitchens across the country," said Shiza Shahid, co-founder and co-CEO. "Our Place has always represented more than just kitchenware; it's about bringing thoughtfulness back to our meals and the ritual of creating meals for others and together. We're proud to partner with Amazon to further our mission."

Our Place's debut, best-selling multifunctional Always Pan was met with immediate fame for iconic function and design. The Always Pan 2.0 is made with Our Place's proprietary toxin-free, ceramic coating, Thermakind® and the body is made from 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum. Like all Our Place products, the Always Pan is designed to streamline your kitchen, replacing up to ten pieces of kitchenware in one system. In expanding its reach with Amazon, Our Place will continue to deepen its connection with consumers through increased accessibility of their core cookware line.

As the home & kitchen space continues to grow in the Amazon store. Our Place is bringing industry leading products and craftsmanship to Amazon consumers, broadening availability of nontoxic cooking at home, including the:

Always Pan 2.0 ($150) – Deep enough to roast a chicken, shallow enough to flip an egg, the Always Pan 2.0 is the gold standard for versatility, doing the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware.

– Deep enough to roast a chicken, shallow enough to flip an egg, the Always Pan 2.0 is the gold standard for versatility, doing the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware. Perfect Pot ($165) – One (truly) Perfect Pot® that combines every pot you'd ever need…and then some. From boiling to baking, steaming to braising, there's simply no end to this pot of possibilities.

– One (truly) Perfect Pot® that combines every pot you'd ever need…and then some. From boiling to baking, steaming to braising, there's simply no end to this pot of possibilities. Cast Iron Always Pan ($155) – The perfect blend of premium materials and our 8-in-1 multifunctionality, the Always Pan in cast iron does everything you could wish for…and more.

– The perfect blend of premium materials and our 8-in-1 multifunctionality, the Always Pan in cast iron does everything you could wish for…and more. Cast Iron Perfect Pot ($175) – Designed as a modern dutch oven, the cast iron Perfect Pot no-stress jack-of-all-trades piece that bridges premium materials with Our Place's trademark multifunctionality.

– Designed as a modern dutch oven, the cast iron Perfect Pot no-stress jack-of-all-trades piece that bridges premium materials with Our Place's trademark multifunctionality. Cast Iron Hot Grill ($95) – A premium enameled cast iron indoor grill pan for serious sears

– A premium enameled cast iron indoor grill pan for serious sears Ovenware Set ($195) – This five-piece set has everything you need to grill, cook, and bake all at once: our endlessly versatile Oven Pan, three generous stoneware baking dishes, and a reusable parchment alternative that fit together perfectly.

ABOUT OUR PLACE

Our Place is the mission-driven brand creating high-performance kitchenware for a new era of home cooking. Our Place's iconic products are beautifully crafted - from sustainable and healthy materials - to make cooking and gathering at home easier and joyful. Our Place is proudly women-founded and built.

