Mission-Driven Sustainable Smart Yard Brand Rachio Expands Its Reach with Products Now Available at Walmart

DENVER, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachio , the smart-yard industry trailblazer, is bringing its award-winning smart-yard technology to more lawns and gardens with products now available at Walmart. Just in time for spring, Walmart customers can find Rachio's top-rated 4-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Hose Timer in select stores, with a wider assortment of Rachio products available online at Walmart.com .

For over a decade, Rachio has been a leader in sustainable smart home and garden care, and uses cutting-edge technology to help customers save water by automatically adjusting watering schedules to the weather, seasonality, vegetation and more. Water waste is an increasingly concerning issue in the United States, and the EPA estimates that up to 50% of the water we use outdoors "is lost due to wind, evaporation, and runoff caused by inefficient irrigation methods and systems." Rachio invented the first Smart Sprinkler Controller to combat this problem, and over the years, has helped users save over 175 billion gallons of water, with a goal to reach 3 trillion gallons saved by 2030.

"Our launch at Walmart marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring sustainable yard care to households across America," said Kim Sentovich, CEO of Rachio. "Walmart's extensive reach is an exciting opportunity to help more people save water and money, supporting our goal to not only care for every yard, but also make a positive impact on the planet. We believe that every drop counts, and together with Walmart, we're making smart yard care accessible to all."

Rachio's smart yard solutions, including the 4-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller and the Smart Hose Timer, optimize outdoor water management effortlessly. These products adjust and personalize watering schedules based on hyper-local weather data and yard-specific needs. Rachio's Proprietary Weather Intelligence™ technology automatically adjusts your sprinklers for the weather and seasons, conserving water and promoting healthy plant growth by skipping unnecessary watering during rainfall. The free Rachio app enables users to conveniently manage their irrigation systems remotely with no monthly fees, and seamlessly integrates with smart home platforms like Google Home and Alexa to establish a connected ecosystem.

All Rachio controllers have earned the EPA WaterSense label as a result of proven water savings and are tested to water a minimum of 20% more efficiently than conventional sprinkler controllers. These intelligent water-saving features not only conserve precious resources but also deliver substantial savings on water bills, aligning with the needs of environmentally conscious and cost-aware Walmart shoppers.

"As we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings, new retailers like this are essential in reaching our conservation goals and helping our customers 'Connect Outside' more thoughtfully," added Sentovich.

About Rachio

Rachio is a mission-driven B-Corp company leveraging technology to increase sustainable water use and make yard management effortless. Pioneering the smart irrigation category since 2013, Rachio continues to lead the smart yard market with its third generation of Smart Sprinkler Controllers and new Smart Hose Timer, intelligently delivering the right amount of water for a yard to thrive and saving homeowners – and the planet – billions of gallons of water. For more information, visit Rachio.com and follow @RachioCo on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

