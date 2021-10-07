Mission-Driven Wellness Company, Natreve, Announces Partnership with The Trevor Project on World Mental Health Day

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natreve , the mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company dedicated to providing the most innovative, highest quality products, announced today its partnership with The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The brand will become an official corporate partner of the renowned organization on World Mental Health Day (October 10).

The Trevor Project

"Support from brands like Natreve is so essential to our life-saving work," said Sofi Goode, Corporate Development Manager at The Trevor Project. "We're so thankful for not only their generous donation – which will allow us to keep operating and scaling our free, 24/7 crisis services, but for the message of love and acceptance that they're sending to LGBTQ young people everywhere by backing our organization."

"At Natreve we're just as focused on creating premium wellness products as we are on cultivating a community that believes in diversity, equality, and acceptance," said Roland Radu, Founder of Natreve. "We are honored to team up with The Trevor Project to support LGBTQ young people. While our partnership officially kicks off on this important day, World Mental Health Day, we look forward to continuing our support throughout 2021 and 2022."

While this year has been difficult for everyone, it has been especially challenging for LGBTQ youth, who often face more rejection, bullying and discrimination than their straight or cisgender peers. As a corporate partner, Natreve will work with The Trevor Project to help end suicide among LGBTQ young people through a donation of $25,000.

For more information visit Natreve.com or TheTrevorProject.org.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace . Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help , or by texting START to 678-678.

About Natreve

Launched in 2019, Natreve is a mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company dedicated to providing the most innovative, highest quality products, to help you Eat Right and Do Good. Natreve is proud to be the world's first plastic and carbon-neutral wellness company, with a vision to become the world's most sustainable wellness brand. Protein powders include Whey, Vegan, and Keto options available in unique and decadent flavors such as French Vanilla Wafer Sundae, Fudge Brownie, and more. The Wellness Series offers science-backed drink mixes including Stress Less, Immune Strength, and Sleep Peaceful. Natreve products are Non-GMO Project verified, Informed Sport certified, and free from gluten, hormones, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. For more information visit www.natreve.com .

