Mission-Driven Wellness Company, Natreve, Partners With Perfect Day, Inc. to Launch First Ever Animal-Free Whey Protein Powder

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natreve, the mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company dedicated to providing the most innovative, highest-quality products, has partnered with Perfect Day to create the first animal-free whey protein powder - MOOLESS. Offering the taste, texture and nutrition benefits of whey protein, MOOLESS is a protein powder for those looking to elevate their wellness journey while meeting their environmental and health ideals.

Introducing MOOLESS, the first animal-free whey protein powder

Made with Perfect Day's animal-free whey protein, which is molecularly identical to conventional whey, MOOLESS delivers all of the nutritional benefits with a lower environmental footprint (made with protein that generates up to 97% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than conventional production methods). Perfect Day and Natreve came together through deeply shared values to create change through business by putting sustainability at the forefront. Their collaboration allows them to drive towards their shared goal of creating a kinder, greener tomorrow.

"Natreve is on a mission to provide wellness to everyone, inside and out. As the world's first plastic and carbon neutral wellness company, we're on a journey to become the most sustainable wellness brand on the globe. Our partnership with Perfect Day and the launch of MOOLESS allows us to provide even more options for consumers to invest in their health, while protecting the health of our planet," said Roland Radu, CEO of Natreve.

"We're thrilled to partner with Natreve to marry their best-in-class wellness products with the nutritional and functional superiority of our protein. This new product line will appeal to their traditional whey protein and plant-based protein consumers alike and above all to anyone conscious about their health and the health of our planet," said Ryan Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Perfect Day, Inc.

Each serving of MOOLESS contains 20 grams of protein and a full-spectrum digestive enzyme to support performance and daily wellness. It is perfect for those who care about climate change and creating a better tomorrow while simultaneously looking to fuel their daily lives. MOOLESS will be available in four delicious flavors: Vanilla Bean Cupcake, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cookies and Cream, and Strawberry Shortcake. MOOLESS is set to launch with a major US national retailer in early 2022 as well as online at www.natreve.com.

About Perfect Day, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by bioengineers Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through the thoughtful use of biology. Leveraging expertise across biological engineering, food innovation, and consumer products, Perfect Day is helping companies big and small develop, scale, and commercialize next-generation products that satisfy consumers' demands and champion a path toward a sustainable future.

The company's flagship product, the world's first precision fermentation protein, debuted in 2020. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes microflora to create proprietary animal-free protein. Perfect Day's protein can be used across a range of products to deliver the same taste and texture without compromise. An ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day's whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, compared to conventional production methods. To learn more, visit perfectday.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Natreve

Launched in 2019, Natreve is a mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company dedicated to providing the most innovative, highest quality products, to help you Eat Right and Do Good. Natreve is proud to be the world's first plastic and carbon neutral wellness company, with a vision to become the world's most sustainable wellness brand. Protein powders include Whey, Vegan, and Keto options available in unique and decadent flavors such as French Vanilla Wafer Sundae, Fudge Brownie, and more. The Wellness Series offers science-backed drink mixes including Stress Less, Immune Strength, and Sleep Peaceful. To learn more, visit www.natreve.com, or follow along on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

