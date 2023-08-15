Mission Field Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 List for the Second Time: A Testament to helping Fortune 500 CPG clients win in Innovation

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Field, the Denver-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) innovation consulting firm, has once again been named to Inc. Magazine's prestigious annual Inc. 5000 list for 2023. The firm has achieved this distinguished recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking the second time it has received this honor following their previous winning in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list.

Jonathan Tofel and Carolina Sasson of Mission Field, Inc 5000 winners in 2023
For over a decade, Mission Field has utilized its team's vast expertise, derived from their diverse backgrounds in both small and large CPG organizations, to facilitate and nurture the entire lifecycle of innovation for its clients. With alumni from powerhouse companies such as Proctor & Gamble, Clorox, General Mills, WhiteWave Foods, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Kraft, Mission Field's dynamic and forward-thinking team is committed to fostering entrepreneurial spirit and translating it into effective strategies for large CPG brands. They employ a comprehensive approach, leveraging the wide-ranging resources and channels of large organizations to drive robust growth and expansion.

From its inception, Mission Field has completed hundreds of projects for both legacy and newly created brands. Its steadfast trajectory of growth is a testament to the firm's undeterred dedication to fostering an environment that embraces freedom, flexibility, and responsiveness in every project undertaken.

Their achievement as a second-time winner not only puts Mission Field in rare company, but also signifies that the firm is on the right track, particularly inline with their book, Fire in the Machine, which was released in 2022 by founder Jonathan Tofel and Chief Operating Officer Carolina Sasson.

"Disruptive ideas can ignite from sparks that flash with possibility and high potential and then get the space, fuel, understanding, and support to catch fire and grow– and beat the odds," say Tofel and Sasson. "Our hope [with our clients] is that, in the end, you will be able to ignite the 'fire in the machine' to create radical and disruptive innovation inside your company that can drive new growth in new ways."

About Mission Field:
Since 2012, Mission Field has provided strategy and insight consultancy for big CPG organizations so they can create, formulate, produce, test, and launch new projects. As CPG veterans themselves, the Mission Field team leads with equal parts empathy and entrepreneurial strategy, pushing organizations to dive into details, follow pragmatic action plans, and think deeper.

