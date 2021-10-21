Mission First Capital Launches Fund For Active Duty Service Members and Veterans

Mission First Capital is a 100% Veteran-owned and operated fund focused on providing Veteran and Active Duty Military the same type of opportunities typically only available to "high-net-worth-investors" through real estate. Their historically proven approach is to opportunistically acquire properties, add value through physical improvements, and optimize management efficiency.

Phil Capron, founder of Mission First Capital, is a Navy Veteran who has a passion for helping his brothers and sisters in the military. Since separating from service in 2012, Phil has acquired over 500 properties and currently manages a real estate portfolio valued at over $30,000,000.

Phil believes that the cornerstone of wealth creation for military members is the proper use of the Veterans Administration (VA) Home Loan and offers his best selling book "Your VA Loan: and how it can make you a millionaire" as a free download on the website. Alternatively, it can be purchased through Amazon with all proceeds benefiting the Navy SEAL Foundation.

"It has always bothered me that my military brothers and sisters couldn't invest alongside me because they didn't have the net worth or income required by the Securities and Exchange Commission. I created Mission First Capital to level the playing field and allow the best among us, our veterans, the ability to invest in themselves and their family's future."

Mission First Capital is now accepting investments. Whether this is your first investment or your next, take 5 minutes to "Discover Your Mission" at www.missionfirstcapital.com

