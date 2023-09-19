Mission Foods Again Expands Better-for-You Tortilla Portfolio with New, Great-Tasting Varieties for Health-Conscious Shoppers

News provided by

Mission Foods

19 Sep, 2023, 13:07 ET

The world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps introduces new Keto Certified, lower carb tortillas as part of its popular better-for-you line.

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Foods, the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps, is again expanding its popular line of better-for-you products for health-conscious consumers with three new standout tortillas that will satisfy every craving. The company's new Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortillas, Carb Balance® Chipotle tortillas and larger Carb Balance® burrito-sized tortillas combine Mission's authentic, high-quality ingredients with exciting new flavors and sizes to help consumers create delicious meals for any occasion. 

Continue Reading
Mission Foods’ new Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortillas, Carb Balance® Chipotle tortillas and larger Carb Balance® burrito-sized tortillas.
Mission Foods’ new Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortillas, Carb Balance® Chipotle tortillas and larger Carb Balance® burrito-sized tortillas.

The company's new Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortilla follows on the heels of the sensational Zero Net Carbs tortillas launched last year. 

Similarly, the Carb Balance® Chipotle Fajita-size tortilla packs the mouthwatering flavors of fire-roasted jalapeños into a guilt-free tortilla with only 1g net carbs.

Finally, the new Carb Balance® Burrito brings the fan-favorite lower-carb formula to a larger burrito-sized tortilla. At only 4g net carbs per tortilla, the Carb Balance® Burrito delivers more flavor with fewer carbs than competing products. It is perfect for a keto-friendly wrap that can stand up to your favorite burrito recipe.

These exciting new offerings are available now at select grocers and will be rolling out across the country in the coming months.

"Mission Foods' better-for-you line has become the go-to for families looking to serve delicious, high quality, wholesome products," said Juan Gonzalez, CEO, Mission Foods. "With these new additions, we are thrilled to give consumers even more options and opportunities to achieve their nutritional goals without sacrificing flavor."

All three new products are Keto Certified and ready to roll. The lower carb tortillas are zero sugar and high in fiber and packed with spices to bring the heat and elevate any meal. Made with only the best ingredients, each new tortilla also boasts zero trans fats and zero cholesterol.

"Health-conscious choices don't have to be boring, and Mission's better-for-you line delivers the same delicious tortillas you love with exciting new flavors. Our Carb Balance® Burrito and Chipotle Fajita tortillas and Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortillas reflect consumers' desire for transparent, tasty products that align with their nutrition and dietary preferences," said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president, Marketing & Trade Marketing at Mission Foods.

Mission is the class leader in lower-carb tortillas in the U.S. Along with lower-carb, Keto Certified tortillas, the better-for-you line also includes gluten free, high protein, whole wheat and organic options.

ABOUT MISSION FOODS

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Foods

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.