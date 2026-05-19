Mission Foods Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with Summer Grilling Campaign and Blackstone Partnership

The Nation's Leading Tortilla Brand Invites Consumers to Gather Around the Grill and Celebrate 250 Years Together

IRVING, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Foods is joining Americans from coast to coast in celebrating 250 years of independence with its A250 summer campaign — a patriotic, grill-forward program encouraging consumers to gather around the table, fire up the grill and celebrate moments that bring family and friends together.

Mission Foods is joining Americans from coast to coast in celebrating 250 years of independence with its A250 summer campaign — a patriotic, grill-forward program encouraging consumers to gather around the table, fire up the grill, and celebrate moments that bring family and friends together.

Running nationally from Memorial Day through the summer, the A250 campaign pairs Mission's beloved tortillas and chips with a content partnership with Blackstone Products, a pioneer in outdoor griddles that are high-quality, easy to use and affordable. Mission and Blackstone will deliver grilling inspiration through custom content, social media activations and delicious meals for consumers all summer long.

"Since we first started making tortillas in a small factory in Los Angeles nearly 50 years ago, Mission Foods has been bringing people together over great food," said Satish Mohanraju, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Mission Foods. "As America celebrates 250 years of independence this summer, we're proud to be part of the traditions that make our country special, including gathering around the grill to celebrate with the people who matter most."

Grilling Goes Big with Blackstone

As part of the A250 celebration, Mission Foods is partnering with Blackstone to be featured across four of Blackstone's popular YouTube shows and content network, bringing sizzling grilling recipes made with Mission products directly to millions of home cooks. The shows include Let's give it a try with Todd, Easy Weeknight Meals with Taylor, Bruce Mitchell on the Bayou, and La Cocina De Karina.

Recipes Worth Firing Up the Grill For

To kick off the celebration, Mission is sharing three grill-ready recipes that showcase the versatility of its products at any summer gathering:

Grilled Southwest Chicken Dip — A smoky, shareable appetizer perfect for scooping with Mission Tortilla Strips.

— A smoky, shareable appetizer perfect for scooping with Mission Tortilla Strips. Grilled Flank Steak Quesadilla — Juicy grilled steak folded into a warm Mission flour tortilla with melted cheese and charred peppers.

— Juicy grilled steak folded into a warm Mission flour tortilla with melted cheese and charred peppers. Grilled Portobello Mushroom Wraps with Avocado Chimichurri — A plant-forward option that proves the grill isn't just for meat lovers.

In-Store Celebrations Nationwide

Shoppers will find the A250 campaign throughout stores this summer, with patriotic displays, including tortilla towers and chip weekender units, featured in stores across the country.

Consumers can also take advantage of a special coupon offer: save $1.00 when you buy any two (2) Mission Tortillas or Tortilla Chips.

"America's 250th birthday is a milestone worth celebrating with every family at every table," added Mohanraju. "At Mission Foods, we've had the privilege of being part of American mealtimes for decades - from Taco Tuesdays to backyard cookouts to late-night snacks. The Semiquincentennial is a reminder of how food brings us together, and there's no better way to honor 250 years of this great nation than by sharing a meal with the people you love."

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With a presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit http://www.missionfoods.com/.

Media Contact:

Sathish Mohanraju, VP of Sales and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Foods