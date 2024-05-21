Mission Foods Named Landmark Sponsor of Turn 10 Bridge and Beach Viewing Area at Road America

Mission Foods Also Named Official Tortillas and Tortilla Chips of America's National Park of Speed

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Foods and Road America announced today that Mission Foods will proudly serve as the Title Sponsor of Road America's popular Beach Viewing Area and Turn 10 Bridge. The multi-year agreement also names Mission Foods the Official Tortillas and Tortilla Chips of the revered four-mile, 14-turn road course.

The Mission Bridge and 2Fast2Tasty Beach made their debut during the May 17 SVRA Spring Vintage Festival, where fans could cross the bridge for the first time on their way to see the 2Fast2Tasty Beach. Once there, fans can also enjoy samples of Mission tortilla racing chips throughout the weekend.

"As champions of motorsports, we're excited to be the new landmark sponsor of the Turn 10 Mission Bridge and 2Fast2Tasty Beach," said Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer. "Mission Foods is the world's leading brand of tortillas and wraps, and now we're thrilled to be the official tortillas and chips of Road America. As a Landmark Sponsor, we look forward to being part of every exciting racing moment for the next several years."

In addition to the Title Sponsorship at Road America, Mission Foods supports motorsports racers and fans with ongoing sponsorships of racing teams and competitions. From the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, MotoAmerica, American Flat Track, Trans-Am IGT/SVRA to the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge and more, Mission Foods plays an integral role in racing and race day traditions.

Also the title sponsor of the premier professional Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series, the company last year changed the face of weekend racing with its Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. The challenge introduced competitive racing to the Saturday schedule at regular season NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series events, pitting semifinalists from the previous race in all professional categories against one another in a rematch for bonus money and championship points. The brand also proudly serves as the official tortillas, wraps, flatbreads and tortilla chips of the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series.

"America's National Park of Speed is a premier destination for everyone, and we are proud to have a wonderful brand such as Mission Foods displayed on one of our most prominent landmarks and famed viewing areas – now appropriately named the Mission Bridge and 2Fast2Tasty Beach," said Mike Kertscher, President, and General Manager of Road America.

Road America's 2024 season schedule promises a breathtaking journey through motorsports, with each event offering its unique blend of history, competition and excitement. Whether you're a die-hard enthusiast or a casual spectator, Road America has something extraordinary in store for you. Mark your calendars as the roar of engines and the thrill of racing await you at America's National Park of Speed. Eleven major events are open to the public in 2024, including the NTT INDYCAR Series, the MotoAmerica Series, several vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, Trans Am SpeedTour, Fanatec GT World Challenge and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Anyone 16 and under gets in FREE when accompanied by a paying adult at the gate. For full event details and ticket information, visit www.roadamerica.com.

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With a presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit http://www.missionfoods.com/.

