Mission Healthcare Acquires Healthy Living Network, Expanding into Four New States

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Healthcare, one of California's largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers, announced the acquisition of Northern California-based Healthy Living Network, a multi-state provider of home health. By combining forces with another industry leader, Mission Healthcare will become one of the largest providers on the west coast caring for more than 5,000 patients daily across 36 locations and the ability to export leading clinical practices for many more.

"We are thrilled to combine our clinical teams and resources with Healthy Living Network as we continue to enhance our clinical offerings to all of the communities we serve," said Paul VerHoeve, Mission Healthcare CEO. "The company has a reputation for delivering superior care and a patient-centered philosophy that fits seamlessly from a quality and cultural standpoint. We are excited to have acquired such talented, mission-driven employees to join our family."

A premier name in the home health space for more than a decade, Healthy Living Network is a recognized healthcare provider in six western states. The network consists of independently owned and operated home health agencies that provide in-home medical, rehabilitative and support services. Its network of providers includes Advanced Healthcare Services, Compass at Home, Healthy Living at Home, and Onecare Home Health.

"In joining with Mission, we're bringing together two businesses with complementary capabilities and opportunities for employees network-wide," said John Cullen, CEO at Healthy Living Network. "We are also very excited to build upon Mission's reputation for providing exceptional quality care and service to patients, their family, and referral partners while keeping their employees at the heart of all they do."

Mission Healthcare and Healthy Living Network have the aligned values needed to better serve more communities across the nation. With the acquisition, Mission is further positioned to lead the industry as the most comprehensive provider of home-based healthcare on the West Coast.

The combined entity will fully integrate over the coming weeks, while the quality of care and patient-first culture will continue unabated. Both organizations remain steadfast to the mission of delivering high-quality care and by joining forces will enable Mission Healthcare to strategically expand the continuum of home health, palliative care and hospice care nationwide.

About Mission Healthcare

Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a leading provider of home-based healthcare. With a West Coast footprint of more than 36 locations, the Medicare-certified provider delivers personalized skilled home health, hospice and palliative care services to more over 35,000 patients each year. Mission aims to provide high-quality, cost-effective, home-based healthcare with a dedicated staff of more than 1,500 employees. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has previously been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a positive workplace culture. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

