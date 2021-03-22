Mission Healthcare Announces Opening of New Hospice Location in Orange County

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based Mission Healthcare, one of California's largest regional home health, hospice, and palliative care providers, announced today the opening of a new hospice in Orange County. This is Mission's fourteenth location, and the first to provide care to hospice-eligible patients and families in Orange County.

"Mission Healthcare is dedicated to changing how Californians experience illness, grief and loss," said Mission Healthcare CEO, Paul VerHoeve. "Despite the disruption and regulatory changes that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to be able to expand and provide coordinated care to more patients and families. We are excited about this new location and look forward to supporting our community partners throughout Orange County."

According to the Orange County Healthy Aging Initiative, 14.3 percent of the city's residents are 65 or older. Mission Healthcare expanded hospice services to Orange County specifically to accommodate the area's growing senior population and need for end-of-life and palliative care services. Since 2014 Mission has been providing home health services in Orange County and with the addition of hospice, it plans to offer a palliative care program through its care continuum.

"We wanted to provide patients in this region with both restorative and end of life care to better support their needs through the care continuum, ensuring the right care at the right time," VerHoeve added.

Mission Hospice takes a comprehensive approach to caring for patients and families with individualized care plans that include physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains, home health aides, and volunteers. It also provides several bereavement support services for its patients, families and communities. Healthcare professionals may contact Mission for referral information.

About Mission Healthcare

Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a leader in home-based healthcare. With a California footprint of more than 14 locations, the Medicare-certified provider delivers personalized skilled home health, hospice and palliative care services to more than 13,000 patients. Mission aims to provide high-quality, cost-effective, home-based healthcare with a dedicated staff of more than 700 employees. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a healthy workplace. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

