Mission Healthcare Completes Acquisition of Tender Care, Hands of Hope Hospice and Sun Tree Hospice

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based Mission Healthcare, one of California's largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers, announced its acquisition of three new home health and hospice organizations including Tender Care, Hands of Hope and Sun Tree in Utah and Idaho.

Tender Care and Sun Tree provide care in the greater Salt Lake City and St. George communities in Utah. Hands of Hope provides care for the residents of Idaho Falls, marking Mission Healthcare's first location in the state of Idaho. With these additions, Mission will now care for approximately 6,000 patients daily.

"These teams have built a reputation for clinical excellence and a deep connection to the community, both of which will be essential as we partner to serve even more local patients in need of care," said Mission Healthcare CEO, Paul VerHoeve. "Additionally, Idaho and Utah are a tremendous addition to the Mission family from a geographic standpoint as we expand into the Mountain West."

This development comes at a time when the organization is considerably enhancing its care offerings. "While we've expanded our reach of home health and hospice care patients over the last several years, we've been simultaneously broadening the type of care that we provide through innovations in palliative care and look forward to helping more patients with this service," added VerHoeve.

"Our team is excited to continue to focus on what is most important while having the backend support of the seasoned Mission team and the tools they have been developing at our disposal," stated Mark Hymas, CEO of Tender Care.

Tender Care, Hands of Hope and Sun Tree will continue to operate under their current brands as a Mission Healthcare Company and will be headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Mission Healthcare

Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a leader in home-based healthcare. With a West Coast footprint of more than 41 locations, the Medicare-certified provider delivers personalized skilled home health, hospice and palliative care services to more than 30,000 patients. Mission aims to provide high-quality, cost-effective, home-based healthcare with a dedicated staff of more than 1,800 employees. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a healthy workplace. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

SOURCE Mission Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.homewithmission.com

