Mission Healthcare Expands Geographic Footprint to Northern California Through Acquisition

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based Mission Healthcare, one of the largest regional home health, hospice, and palliative care providers in Southern California, will acquire Alliance Home Health & Hospice Care, a Medicare-certified home health and hospice organization in Pleasanton, Calif. This marks the first acquisition by Mission Healthcare outside Southern California.

"Mission Healthcare is looking forward to partnering with Alliance and bringing new services to the Bay Area focused on the continuum of care," says Mission Healthcare CEO, Paul VerHoeve. "Mission Healthcare and Alliance share a strong dedication to patient care and clinical excellence, and we look forward to applying our resources and proven model in partnership with Alliance's experienced and passionate team."

Alliance Home Health currently provides a full array of home health and hospice care services. Now, as a part of Mission Healthcare, new and existing patients will have access to Mission's cohesive model of home health, hospice and palliative care and benefit from the company's investments in industry-leading technology. Mission's expertise in community-based care will allow for seamless transitions through the care continuum for East Bay residents.

"We are constantly seeking ways we can supplement and improve our care at Mission," VerHoeve mentions. "We look to partner with innovative companies that are committed to evolving to better meet the needs of patients and community partners in the home care and hospice industry. As always, our vision and commitment remain focused on taking the best care of our employees, patients, improving outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care provided to chronic, complex and end-of-life patients."

Currently, Mission Healthcare serves more than 2,200 patients daily throughout Southern California. This acquisition marks the start of a strategy for Mission to bolster its services into new markets. With Alliance Home Health Care now under its umbrella, Mission Healthcare will continue to pursue additional opportunities to acquire home health, hospice, and palliative care partners beyond Northern California.

About Mission Healthcare

Mission Healthcare was founded in 2009 with the creation of its first service line, Mission Home Health, in San Diego. In 2011, Mission added its hospice service line. Today, Mission employs over 600 people and serves both home health and hospice patients through Southern California. In 2018, Mission was selected as a Top Workplace by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

