Mission Healthcare Welcomes Seasoned Leaders in Response to Rapid Growth

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based Mission Healthcare, one of the largest regional home health, hospice, and palliative care providers in California, welcomes two new executives to its team: Chief Operations Officer (COO) JoAnn Mack and Chief Growth Officer (CGO) Damien Weston. Mack and Weston join Mission Healthcare amidst a period of rapid expansion and record growth, helping to further serve its mission of providing world-class care across the west coast.

JoAnn Mack, a veteran in the home health and hospice industry, has more than 30 years of healthcare operational experience, previously holding leadership positions at VNA Health of Santa Barbara, Vitas, and Interim Healthcare. As COO, Mack will spearhead initiatives maintaining the high standard of care provided by Mission Healthcare as they look to expand, as well as the organization's "Best Places to Work" status. Mack serves on the professional advisory board for CenCal Health and is a member of the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO), California Hospice & Palliative Care Association (CHAPCA), and California Association for Health Services at Home (CAHSAH).

"JoAnn's deep involvement in the industry and years of experience will prove invaluable to the Mission Healthcare team as we continue our 10-year track record of growth and success. Her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we consistently deliver high-quality care and strengthen our company culture as we expand into new markets," said Mission Healthcare CEO, Paul VerHoeve. "We feel very fortunate to attract great talent that will be instrumental as we continue to expand into more western states."

Mission's new chief growth officer, Damien Weston, brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry with proven success in team leadership, strategic planning, and business development. Prior to joining Mission Healthcare, Damien established a successful career with leadership roles at Compassus, Gentiva, and Kindred Healthcare.

As CGO, Weston will lead Mission Healthcare's development teams and provide executive direction to champion the company's continued momentum. "We are thrilled to put Damien at the helm of our expansion efforts. His experience will be integral to helping us scale strategically and expand our quality care offerings," Verhoeve said of Weston.

Mission Healthcare's new executives deepen the diverse expertise of the company's leadership. As the company scales, Mission continues to deliver high-quality health care to patients at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

About Mission Healthcare

Mission Healthcare was founded in 2009 with the creation of its first service line, Mission Home Health, in San Diego. In 2011, Mission added its hospice service line. Today, Mission employs over 600 people and serves both home health and hospice patients through Southern California. In 2018, Mission was selected as a Top Workplace by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

SOURCE Mission Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.homewithmission.com

