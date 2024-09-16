"Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1," "Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things" are the Motion Picture Winners at the Property Masters Guild's MacGuffin Awards

"The Bear," "Lessons in Chemistry," "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," "That '90s Show," "Perry Mason," "The Last of Us," "A Black Lady Sketch Show" Among the Television Awards

Russell Bobbitt and Emily Ferry Receive Special Honors

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Property Masters Guild (PMG) announced the winners of the inaugural PMG MacGuffin Awards, the only awards show to celebrate the significant artistic achievements of Property Masters, held on Sept 14, at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The Motion Picture MacGuffin Awards were presented to "Oppenheimer" (Guillaume Delouche, PMG), "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1" (David Cheesman, PMG), and "Poor Things" (Balázs M. Kovács).

PMG MAcGuffin celebrate the talented individuals who are responsible for sourcing, creating and managing all the props and set pieces that enhance the story's narrative and help create a believable and immersive world for the characters. Property Masters Guild (PMG)

The Television winners were "The Bear" (Laura Roeper, PMG), "Lessons in Chemistry" (Jode Mann, PMG), "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (Jeffrey Johnson, PMG), "That '90s Show" (Julie Heuer, PMG), "Perry Mason" (Brad Einhorn, PMG), "The Last of Us" (Justin Onofriechuk), and "A Black Lady Sketch Show" (Todd Daniels, PMG). "Feeding Time: A Tale from Jack in the Box" (Brad Elliott, PMG) was awarded for Outstanding Short Format: Commercials & Music Videos.

The PMG created the MacGuffin Awards to recognize and honor the often overlooked but crucial role of property masters in the entertainment industry. These talented individuals are responsible for sourcing, creating and managing all the props and set pieces that enhance the story's narrative and help create a believable and immersive world for the characters.

Russell Bobbitt, veteran Property Master behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was bestowed with the Hill Valley Humanitarian Award, recognized for his outstanding philanthropic efforts using his talents and resources to make a difference in the lives of those in need. His work can be seen in the "Iron Man" franchise, "Captain America" franchise, "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise and the "Avengers" franchise, among many others. The award was presented by Alice Cointe (Hill Valley) and Joshua Meltzer, Property Master.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Property Master Emily Ferry. As the first female Property Master in film and television, she is a pioneer in breaking institutional barriers and paving the way for future generations. Her work spans more than 50 films including "The Right Stuff," "Addams Family Values," "Alien: Resurrection," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Memoirs of a Geisha" and many others. The award was presented by Lewis Doty (Studio Art & Technical Sponsor), and Property Masters Lauren Shell ("Moving On," "Miguel Wants to Fight") and Theresa Corvino ("Rebel Moon," "Next Goal Wins").

Additional presenters include Bill Barretta (Executive Producer, "Muppets"), Vivien Lyra Blair ("Obi-Wan Kenobi"), Dylan Cole and Ben Procter ("Avatar" Production Designers), Pam Elyea (History for Hire), Tom Lennon ("Jezebel"), Virginia Madsen ("Sideways"), Hope Parrish ("Big Little Lies"), Dennis Parrish ("Hello Dolly," "Patton,"), Gary Moore (Dell), Dax Shepard ("Armchair Expert" podcast host), Cat Smith ("Lessons in Chemistry"), and Reno Wilson ("Mike & Molly"), among others.

PROPERTY MASTERS GUILD 2024 MACGUFFIN AWARDS

HONOREES:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD



Emily Ferry

HUMANITARIAN AWARD



Russell Babbitt

AWARD WINNERS:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

"Oppenheimer"

Guillaume Delouche, PMG

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM



"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

David Cheesman, PMG

FANTASY & SCIENCE FICTION FEATURE FILM

"Poor Things" Balázs M. Kovács

HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Bear - Season 2"

Laura Roeper, PMG

HALF-HOUR MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

"That '90s Show - Season 1"

Julie Heuer, PMG

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SERIES

"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan - Season 4"

Jeffrey Johnson, PMG

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SERIES

"Perry Mason - Season 2"

Brad Einhorn, PMG

ONE-HOUR FANTASY & SCIENCE FICTION SERIES

"The Last of Us - Season 1"

Justin Onofriechuk

TELEVISION MINI-SERIES

"Lessons in Chemistry"

Jode Mann, PMG

VARIETY, REALITY GAME SHOW

"A Black Lady Sketch Show - Season 4"

Todd Daniels, PMG

SHORT FORMAT: COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

"Feeding Time: A Tale from Jack in the Box"

Brad Elliott, PMG

The PMG MacGuffin Awards are made possible through the generous support of event sponsors, including Anheuser-Busch, Dell Technologies, The Earl Hays Press, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Hill Valley, Independent Studio Services, Lyft, MacGuffin Makers, The Marketing Arm, Studio Art & Technology, Wētā Workshop. Media Sponsor: TheWrap.

ABOUT PROPERTY MASTERS GUILD: The Property Masters Guild is dedicated to highlighting and elevating the craft of the Property Master by raising awareness of the craft, fostering collaboration among craft artisans, educating its members, and inspiring future generations of Property Masters. The contributions of Property Masters are integral to the design of every production. The Property Masters Guild is dedicated to highlighting their design achievements and pivotal role in the filmmaking process. For more information, visit www.propertymastersguild.org or www.macguffinawards.com. Follow PMG on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes coverage of the event on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

Media Contact:

Cheri Warner

818-760-8995

[email protected]

