Mission Linen Supply Celebrates 90-Year Anniversary, Earns International Marketing Award

Hermes Creative Awards, one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, recently announced that EMPATH, a national brand and marketing consultancy, has earned the prestigious Gold international design award for their Santa Barbara-based client Mission Linen Supply.

EMPATH's entry earned the coveted Gold award for Mission Linen's recent integrated marketing campaign. It includes a new sub-brand activation, Mission Medical Uniforms, and promotion of their nationally released program SmartBuy, which streamlines hospitals' employee uniform programs. The campaign will be launched nationally to serve hospitals with 1,000+ employees.

"Some of the largest hospital networks in California have adopted SmartBuy to eliminate the complexities and costs associated with managing their team's uniforms," says Marketing Director Kim Garden.

Hospital executives in Human Resources, Supply, and Procurement can reduce the cumbersome and time-consuming process of managing their employee uniform programs, in a few clicks. Some of their clients, like Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, UCSF Health, and Phoenix ER & Medical Center, among others, save tens of thousands of dollars in administrative costs per year with SmartBuy.

"Although we're proud to have earned the award, we're more excited about how the program helps busy and stressed hospital administrators reduce time managing their supply chains," said Louis Camassa, EMPATH's Managing Partner. "Now they can focus on what matters most: people."

"We partnered with EMPATH on this campaign because of their background in technology," said Garden. "We were surprised how well they developed an understanding of our clients and turned that understanding into marketing that speaks to their needs."

EMPATH is a national brand and marketing consultancy that helps health and wellness brands generate conversions for their websites and digital platforms with marketing strategies based upon a deep understanding of their customers' needs.

Mission Linen Supply is a privately held company and a leading provider of rental products, services and supplies to hospitality, medical and industrial businesses.

Mission Linen Supply manages more than 32 plants and employs 2,000 people in California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Oregon. The company relies on technology and environmentally minded vendor partners to conserve resources and reduce waste. Founded in 1930, Mission Linen Supply is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

