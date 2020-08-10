Mission Mining Co Announces Closing of Share Exchange Agreement with Futuris Technology Services, Inc. and Appointments to Management Team

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Mining Co (OTC: MISM) today announced the successful closing of its share exchange agreement with Futuris Technology Services, Inc. ('Futuris'), a Human Capital Management company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources.

Mission Mining is currently trading on the OTC under the symbol 'MISM' and has filed the necessary applications to change the name of the company to "Futuris Company" and stock symbol reflecting the new company name as soon as possible.

Upon closing, the Company has appointed Kalyan Pathuri as President and Amit Jain as CFO.

Kalyan Pathuri served for 23 years as the CEO of GCP Inc., a Chantilly, VA based custom software development and professional services firm specializing in client/server and Internet Technology where he was responsible for overall business planning and strategy and was instrumental in growing the revenue, profits and business value of the company. He has also worked in senior leadership position with organizations like 3H Technology in Vienna, VA, with Equant in Herndon, VA, etc. Overall Mr. Pathuri has more than 25 years of experience as an operational leader, covering business management, strategy, planning and direction. Mr. Pathuri holds a BE in Electrical Engineering from S.V. University, India and MS in Computer Engineering from Virginia Tech.

"The closing of our share exchange agreement is a significant achievement and step forward in executing on our business strategy. Our team with decades of financial, technology and staffing experience have identified several key acquisition targets in several professional service verticals. Layering each undervalued asset onto our public company platform, we believe we will be able to leverage operational efficiencies of each asset, which will maximize growth and margin expansion of the business. We are committed to building a global staffing company through accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies," stated Kalyan Pathuri, newly appointed President of Futuris Company.

Amit Jain has a global track record for delivering extraordinary bottom line performance. His 25+ years of business experience is quite diverse in that he has held executive and senior leadership roles in the areas of finance, audit, compliance, business development, and operations across a range of technology, software, consulting and professional service, hospitality and financial industries for a variety of public and private companies. He has over two decades of experience in corporate accounting and finance, including expertise in due diligences and acquisitions, conducting Forensic reviews, corporate strategy formation and execution, organizational and process optimization, and all phases of audit. Mr. Jain holds a Chartered Accountancy masters degree from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, has a masters degree in Business Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and is also is a Certified Fraud and Forensic Accountant.

Prior to joining Mission Mining Company, Mr. Jain was the Group CFO for DoIT Smart Hospitality handling four companies of the group. He has also worked in leadership position with organizations like Vodafone, CPA Global, Timex Watches and has also worked with two of the Big 4 Consulting firms namely Price Waterhouse Coopers and KPMG.

"We are very pleased to welcome such respected industry experts to the Mission Mining Company. Their wealth of knowledge and insights will galvanize our continued ambitions to expand our brand and next phase of growth as the Futuris Company," said Naveen Doki, Board Chairman of Mission Mining Company. "Their respective contributions will bring even more innovation to our business and we look forward to bringing them into our family."

About Futuris Company

Futuris, Human Capital Management company is focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. The Company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information please visit http://futuris.company/.

About Mission Mining Company

At Mission Mining Company, Human Capital Management (HCM) and Staffing services is the heart of our business and many Fortune 500 Organizations trusted our subsidiaries providing such services for decades to manage their human capital in order to reduce their onboarding and off-boarding time, labor costs and risk collectively.

Unlike the co employer model of PEO, HCM, in essence, provides a complete suite of Professional Services, outsourced Payroll, Benefits, HR and Compliance functions such as background checks, payroll management and benefits administration, and off-site quality management testing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Mission Mining with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

[email protected]

PH: (212) 896-1254

SOURCE Futuris Technology Services, Inc.; Mission Mining Co

http://futuris.company/

