Mission Mountain Launches the World's First Pets Friendly Tent On Kickstarter

News provided by

Mission Mountain

20 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

The first 2-in-1 pet-friendly tent makes camping with pets cozier, cleaner, and safer

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mission Mountain, a trailblazing force in the outdoor industry, launches its latest life-changing product on Kickstarter — Pawsible, the world's first tent for camping with pets. Pawsible is a 2-in-1 pet-friendly tent and offers a whole new camping experience for outdoor pet lovers to travel with pets cleaner, cozier, and safer.

"Nearly 30 percent of traveling pets go camping. While outdoor enthusiasts wish to enjoy the outdoors with their pets, camping with fur friends isn't easy for them when considering extreme weather and outdoor safety," says Bruce Quigley, chief product manager at Mission Mountain." Pawsible aims to provide a solution for camping with pets. A separate pet tent space next to the owner ensures safety and cleanliness for humans and pets. For those who prefer to cuddle up with their pets, the divided compartment can also become a small storage area for luggage and pet supplies."

Pawsible holds numerous surprises beyond its appealing appearance. Weighing only 6.83lb, the ultra-portable design with a travel-size storage bag makes camping with pets lightweight and convenient. The ample space is divided into human and pet areas, connected by an internal window, easily accommodating 2 adults and 1 medium-sized pet. Crafted from premium, weather-resistant materials, the PAWSIBLE tent ensures a reliable and comfortable shelter for both pet and owner.

Pawsible's intricate design, incorporating multiple built-in pockets for miscellaneous items and a dedicated space for the pet bowl, showcases Mission Mountain's commitment to being pet-friendly. Engineered for hassle-free assembly, the PAWSIBLE tent allows adventurers to spend more time immersing themselves in the journey and less time wrestling with cumbersome gear. This is also what the brand is pursuing — lowering the barriers to camping entry, and allowing beginners to enjoy connecting with nature through clever products.

"Launching on Kickstarter allows us to share the brilliant product idea with the market at the very first stage and adjust our strategy according to the users' feedback," Tate Cui shared, CEO of Mission Mountain. "Today, on Love Your Pets Day, we aspire that the introduction of Pawsible can bring increasing awareness to the bond between humans and pets. This is also what we insist on in Mission Mountain —— building a harmonious connection between humans and pets as well as humans and nature."

Pawsible early bird tickets are now on Kickstarter: Place the order during the crowdfunding phase, which only lasts about a month, to enjoy the most discounts and faster delivery.

SOURCE Mission Mountain

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.