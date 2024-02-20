Mission Mountain Launches the World's First Pets Friendly Tent On Kickstarter

"Nearly 30 percent of traveling pets go camping. While outdoor enthusiasts wish to enjoy the outdoors with their pets, camping with fur friends isn't easy for them when considering extreme weather and outdoor safety," says Bruce Quigley, chief product manager at Mission Mountain." Pawsible aims to provide a solution for camping with pets. A separate pet tent space next to the owner ensures safety and cleanliness for humans and pets. For those who prefer to cuddle up with their pets, the divided compartment can also become a small storage area for luggage and pet supplies."

Pawsible holds numerous surprises beyond its appealing appearance. Weighing only 6.83lb, the ultra-portable design with a travel-size storage bag makes camping with pets lightweight and convenient. The ample space is divided into human and pet areas, connected by an internal window, easily accommodating 2 adults and 1 medium-sized pet. Crafted from premium, weather-resistant materials, the PAWSIBLE tent ensures a reliable and comfortable shelter for both pet and owner.

Pawsible's intricate design, incorporating multiple built-in pockets for miscellaneous items and a dedicated space for the pet bowl, showcases Mission Mountain's commitment to being pet-friendly. Engineered for hassle-free assembly, the PAWSIBLE tent allows adventurers to spend more time immersing themselves in the journey and less time wrestling with cumbersome gear. This is also what the brand is pursuing — lowering the barriers to camping entry, and allowing beginners to enjoy connecting with nature through clever products.

"Launching on Kickstarter allows us to share the brilliant product idea with the market at the very first stage and adjust our strategy according to the users' feedback," Tate Cui shared, CEO of Mission Mountain. "Today, on Love Your Pets Day, we aspire that the introduction of Pawsible can bring increasing awareness to the bond between humans and pets. This is also what we insist on in Mission Mountain —— building a harmonious connection between humans and pets as well as humans and nature."

