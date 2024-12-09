Mission North Hires Tom Blim to Lead Digital and Content Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission North , a leading strategic communications agency, announces the appointment of Tom Blim as the Executive Vice President of Digital and Content. Blim brings over 30 years of experience in corporate communications, content strategy, and digital creative leadership, cementing his role as a transformational leader in the industry.

Tom Blim, EVP of Digital and Content

Blim, a founder of Group SJR (an operating unit of WPP), a content marketing firm, has a proven track record in building and leading digital editorial teams, creating high-quality multimedia content, and driving business growth through innovative communication strategies. Previously, he was President and CEO of Sawyer Miller (a division of Weber Shandwick operated by IPG). His extensive experience includes leading strategic communications and crisis management for iconic global brands such as General Electric, ExxonMobil, Johnson & Johnson, and Microsoft.

"Tom's remarkable ability to merge creative content with strategic business objectives makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Mission North's innovation and growth in the digital space," said Tyler Perry, co-CEO of Mission North. "His experience with impactful, large-scale content programs and visionary approach to integrated communications will be invaluable as we evolve and expand our digital and content offerings."

At Group SJR, a two-time Content Marketing Institute's Agency of the Year award winner, Blim produced over $150 million in revenue. His work for brands like Spotify, Target, and Home Depot helped redefine corporate communications and set new standards for branded content, social media strategy and thought leadership.

In his new role at Mission North, Blim will lead digital and content strategy, guiding the agency's clients through the evolving landscape of integrated communications and digital marketing. He will foster creative innovation, mentor teams, and deliver high-impact storytelling that enhances brand narratives, activates audiences, and drives performance.

Blim holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Southern Illinois University and has served on several boards, including the Yogi Berra Museum and the Montclair Community Pre-K.

Mission North is now hiring for its team of innovative communications professionals. Open roles can be found here .

About Mission North

Awarded Fast Company's Most Innovative in 2024 and PRovoke's 2024 Technology Agency of the Year, Mission North is a strategic communications agency that helps technology and life sciences companies accelerate their market impact at every growth stage. By integrating PR, digital marketing, public affairs, and data-driven influencer and content strategies, Mission North enables innovative companies to navigate the complex challenges shaping their growth and reputation. From managing conflicting stakeholder expectations on polarizing social issues to addressing the rise of AI and evolving trust in the technology ecosystem, Mission North provides the guidance needed in a rapidly shifting media landscape. The agency is headquartered in New York and San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C., and Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit www.missionnorth.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mission North