Mission of Hope and the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Announce the Completion of Phase 1 and 2 of the Haiti Sports Complex

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission of Hope and the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation are excited to announce the completion of phase one and two of the Haiti Sports Complex in Titanyen, Haiti. This state-of-the-art facility features a multipurpose building containing two basketball courts and a locker room with bathrooms, as well as a FIFA-regulation soccer field.

Children and young adults in Haiti often do not have the opportunity or access to extracurricular activities that can help keep them safe and develop positive habits. The Haiti Sports Complex provides those healthy opportunities and aligns with the AO1 Foundation's mission of "Uplifting individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God's love for His people." The Sports Complex is a safe place where children can beneficially spend their time and thrive as they grow in a healthy environment.

Currently, Pre-K to sixth-grade students use the multipurpose facility for physical education classes. The grade school and technical school basketball teams use the courts for practices, and basketball camps are taking place each Saturday with over 200 children in attendance. During the summer months, the facility will host weekly sports camps with an expected 2,000 children in attendance. Each child will have the opportunity to participate in the camp, receive a nutritious meal and hear the gospel each day.

"Visiting Haiti changed my life, and this ministry means so much to my wife and I," said Carson Wentz, president of the AO1 Foundation. "I really believe this facility is about so much more than providing a place to play sports. These children are going to grow up learning valuable life lessons and most importantly, they are going to hear God's word."

Mission of Hope and the AO1 Foundation would also like to thank HKS Architects , FC Dallas , Paragon Sports , David McCaskill, Tom Brady and, Jay Feely who have made this project possible.

The ultimate goal of the Haiti Sports Complex is for everyone who uses the facility to hear the gospel and receive the hope that is found in Jesus. The AO1 Foundation is committed to continuing its involvement in Haiti alongside Mission of Hope and is prayerfully considering the future development of this ministry. Together, we are excited to see how God will use this partnership and the facility to transform the lives of men, women and children in Haiti.

SOURCE Mission of Hope

Related Links

missionofhope.com

