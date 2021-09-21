Mission Plasticos Announces Launch Of Reshaping Lives America Funded By $1 Million Donation From Sientra

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Plasticos, a 501-c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgical care to those in medically underserved communities around the globe, today announced the launch of Reshaping Lives America, the first nationwide program aimed at providing reconstructive surgical care at no cost to people living in poverty in the United States. The program, which will initially focus on post-mastectomy breast reconstructive surgery patients, is being funded through a first-ever $1 million donation from Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgery. Sientra President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Menezes will serve as the Chairman of the newly formed Reshaping Lives America Corporate Council, the funding arm of the program.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Reshaping Lives America, which will bring life-changing reconstructive surgery to patients in need across America," said Susan Williamson, Executive Director of Mission Plasticos. "Sixty percent of U.S. women with breast cancer who live below the poverty line are inadequately insured and may not have access to breast reconstructive surgery,i despite reconstruction being considered the standard of care in breast cancer recovery.ii We are extremely grateful for Sientra's generous donation of $1 million over the next four years, which will significantly expand our services."

The program is an expansion of Reshaping Lives California, a pilot program created in 2016 by Mission Plasticos to provide reconstructive surgical care from board-certified volunteer surgeons to California patients in need, at no cost. To date, over 1,000 patients have received life-changing care through the Reshaping Lives California program.

President and CEO of Sientra Ron Menezes said, "We have been longtime supporters of Mission Plasticos and are excited to deepen our commitment to the organization. Funding Reshaping Lives America will help fill serious health disparity gaps for women living in poverty with breast cancer who do not have access to a full journey of care, including breast reconstructive surgery. As Chairman of the newly formed Reshaping Lives America Corporate Council, I look forward to working with the Mission Plasticos team and welcoming other Corporate Council members to support this crucial initiative."

About Mission Plasticos

Mission Plasticos, a 501-c3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing reconstructive surgery to those in need, training local medical professionals, and supporting ongoing research focused on improving standards of care. Our board-certified volunteer surgeons and medical teams provide reconstructive breast surgery for post-mastectomy women, burn contracture surgery, and other reconstructive surgical care at no cost to patients. Over the last two decades, Mission Plasticos has completed more than 90 missions in 15 countries, trained over 5,000 doctors, and treated over 15,000 patients. Its highly acclaimed Reshaping Lives California program is being expanded nationally to serve medically underserved patients in the U.S. through its Reshaping Lives America program. For more information, visit https://missionplasticos.org.

Mission Plasticos Contact:

Media

Brittany Rayburn

TogoRun

[email protected]

i Gorey, K. M., Richter, N. L., Luginaah, I. N., Hamm, C., Holowaty, E. J., Zou, G., & Balagurusamy, M. K. (2015). Breast cancer among women living in poverty: Better care in Canada than in the United States. Social Work Research, 39(2), 107–118. https://doi.org/10.1093/swr/svv006

ii "Women's Health and Cancer Rights Act (Whcra)." CMS, www.cms.gov/CCIIO/Programs-and-Initiatives/Other-Insurance-Protections/whcra_factsheet.

SOURCE Mission Plasticos

Related Links

https://missionplasticos.org

