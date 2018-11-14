Mission Possible: ClearanceJobs Unveils Next Generation Platform, Offering Recruiters Enhanced Capabilities to Connect with Hard-to-Find Security Cleared Candidates

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company) is unveiling a new platform for ClearanceJobs, the nation's leading security-cleared career network specializing in defense jobs for professionals with federal security clearances. ClearanceJobs Next Generation™ includes large-scale improvements to customer workflows, a fully re-designed messenger app that includes live chat, and a deeper integration of ClearanceJobs Voice™, a proprietary voice-over-IP chat platform.

"As the wait time to receive a security clearance climbs to 459 days1, finding security cleared talent to work on projects is more difficult than ever," said Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of ClearanceJobs. "Defense contractors and employers with government contracts must fill open roles with professionals who already have an active clearance. That's where ClearanceJobs comes in and saves time with its new platform. The best connection is one that is relevant and instant – which ClearanceJobs Next Generation creates with best-in-class tools."

Next Generation helps recruiters source and engage cleared talent quickly – and at the time candidates are active on the platform—through sophisticated technology.

"Today the government faces a critical shortage of qualified, cleared talent to perform national security work. ClearanceJobs Next Generation is a complete retooling of the site to provide an easier, faster and more intelligent experience for both recruiters and candidates," said Evan Lesser, President and Founder of ClearanceJobs.

New features of the ClearanceJobs Next Generation platform include:

Message – Live chat meets traditional messaging in a unified tool. Send texts, links, attachments, photos, videos or emojis for effective communication.

Pulse – An informative news feed that gathers personalized company data and automatically reveals curated content to candidates. Promotes employer branding, advertises specific jobs or integrates a Twitter feed to be front and center.

Employer Profile – New candidate feedback loops and unlimited ability to post hiring messages builds trust and promotes the employer brand to security cleared talent.

Voice – The proprietary voice-over-IP tool connects employers with cleared professionals logged into the platform with a point and a click. New upgrades allow employers to take notes while talking, review candidates' recent activity and collapse a call window to review candidate resumes. No plugins or downloadable apps are required.

ClearanceJobs Next Generation also includes a tool to identify preferred candidates and notify recruiters when they come online; Recommend, a feature powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning that makes smart content suggestions to candidates and improves workflows to notify employers when high-value candidates take actions of interest such as logging into the platform, viewing a job or updating a resume.

"Since founding ClearanceJobs in 2002, I've had a mission to help employers and defense contractors meet project deadlines by staffing up with qualified and recruitable security-cleared talent," said Mr. Lesser. "ClearanceJobs Next Generation solves the issue of missing out on the best talent by putting the communication tools necessary to connect with the right security cleared professionals at recruiters' fingertips. Finding qualified security cleared talent is now mission possible."

To learn more about ClearanceJobs or Next Generation, visit: https://about.clearancejobs.com/employers/new-clearancejobs

Investor Contact

Arbor Advisory Group

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

About ClearanceJobs.com

ClearanceJobs.com, the nation's leading security-cleared career network, specializes in defense and intelligence jobs for professionals with federal security clearances. Candidates post resumes and search thousands of jobs from pre-screened defense employers and government contractors. Recruiters post jobs and source a database of security-cleared candidates. ClearanceJobs is a DHI Group, Inc. service.

1 https://news.clearancejobs.com/2018/11/15/top-secret-and-secret-clearance-processing-times-grow-worse-in-q4-2018/

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dhigroupinc.com

